The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in a high-stakes Western Conference matchup, eliminating the Lakers from NBA Cup contention. Victor Wembanyama delivered a dominant performance with powerful dunks, while Luka Doncic scored 31 points for the Lakers but struggled from three-point range, missing 12 of 13 attempts despite Austin Reaves' strong fourth-quarter effort.

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama, center, reaches for a loose ball in front of Lakers guard Austin Reaves in the first half Friday. Victor Wembanyama slammed a reverse two-handed dunk over Walker Kessler.

On the next play, he volleyball spiked Collin Sexton’s layup attempt into the front row at Frost Bank Center. San Antonio fans wagged their index fingers toward the court. The “MVP” chants that so often greet Luka Doncic even in visiting arenas belong to the Spurs’ French superstar here.over the Lakers on Friday in a thrilling matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference.

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The Lakers squandered a 20-point first-half lead that cost them a spot in the NBA Cup knockout round. Instead of advancing to the quarterfinals of the in-season tournament, the Lakers will play two regular-season matchups in two weeks. The quarterfinals on Dec. 4-5 are set: Boston-Detroit, Philadelphia-Atlanta, San Antonio-Dalla, Memphis-Portland. Doncic had 31 points, eight assists and six rebounds, but he continues to struggle on three-point shots.