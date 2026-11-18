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SAN ANTONIO, TX -NOVEMBER 17: Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs goes down in the closing minute of their game against the Detroit Pistons in the second half at Frost Bank Center on November 17, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas.

NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs' winning streak came to an end Tuesday night, but the bigger concern may be the health of Dylan Harper, who suffered an apparent groin injury late in a 105-93 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

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Harper slipped on the court during the closing minutes of the game and appeared to be in significant pain. The extent of his injury was not immediately known, and Spurs coach Mitch Johnson did not have an update following the game. The injury came during a frustrating night for San Antonio, which led by as many as 12 points before Detroit rallied to take control.

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Victor Wembanyama finished with 25 points and 18 rebounds, but he also gave Spurs fans a scare after a knee-to-knee collision midway through the fourth quarter. Wembanyama briefly left the game before returning. The Spurs will look to bounce back Thursday when they host the Los Angeles Clippers at 7 p.m., although Harper's availability remains uncertain.

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