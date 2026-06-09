Spurs coach Mitch Johnson contradicts how his star feels about Trump's presence before Game 3

De'Aaron Fox calls Trump's historic NBA Finals Game 3 attendance at Madison Square Garden 'inconvenient' while coach Mitch Johnson welcomes the event.

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| The HerdWNBA player wants league to boycott 'USA 250' patches for All-Star GamePOST-RACE INTERVIEWS: Josef Newgarden, Marcus Ericsson & Christian Rasmussen after Bommarito Automotive Group 500 🏁 INDYCAR on FOX FINAL LAPS: Josef Newgarden holds off Marcus Ericsson to win the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in St. Louis 🏁 INDYCAR on FOX Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson and more post-race interviews from FireKeepers Casino 400 🎤 NASCAR on FOXMassive security preparations are underway for NBA Finals Game 3 in New York City due to Donald Trump's planned attendance. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries criticized Trump's visit.

The NYPD and Secret Service have implemented a "frozen zone" around Madison Square Garden, leading to fan advisories and a no-bag policy. Former FBI agent James Gagliano discusses these heightened security measures following a recent Penn Station stabbing.attending Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night at Madison Square Garden didn’t please at least one of the San Antonio Spurs stars.

De’Aaron Fox said Trump, who became the first sitting president in history to attend an NBA Finals game after entering MSG 40 minutes prior to tip-off, was"inconvenient on everybody else.

" But his head coach, Mitch Johnson, had a contradicting statement about the situation. "No, I have not felt any inconvenience or – we’ve got a big game tonight," Johnson responded during a pre-game presser conference,"and trying to continue to find a way to play closer to our standard and our identity than we had in the first two games.

San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Mitch Johnson watches the game from the sidelines against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich. , on March 25, 2025.joining the NYPD, shook up midtown Manhattan around MSG on Monday. A security wall was placed around the arena, while those fans lucky enough to snag tickets have been seen moving in slow masses due to the extra security checkpoints.

"We got, obviously, more security. We gotta like send stuff early. I think our busses are a little earlier.

"Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox calls out to teammates during the first half of an NBA game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York on Jan. 27, 2025. Knicks head coach Mike Brown didn’t answer when asked if it was appropriate for the president to attend the game, but he did answer what his own commute was like back at home after winning the first two games of this best-of-seven series on the road.

"A lot of people text me all the time about this and that, and for me, my focus is just what’s next and what’s in front of me, and Game 3 is front of us right now. I feel our group is that way, too," he said.

"Coming here, I stayed downtown because we were practicing here. So I stayed downtown at the team hotel. I’ve never done that on a game before. But it’s easier because we’re practicing here, and so staying downtown and coming from our hotel to here was shorter driver or a shorter commute than what I’m used to coming from Westchester County.

" Members of the U.S. Secret Service walk the perimeter of a security fence outside Madison Square Garden ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on June 8, 2026, in New York City. Trump has attended numerous sporting events since beginning his second term, including the Super Bowl in New Orleans two seasons ago, the Daytona 500 and the Ryder Cup.





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