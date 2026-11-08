Victor Wembanyama erupted for 29 points in just 24 minutes on 9-of-13 shooting as the Spurs (8-2) routed the Blazers 125-103 in Portland. Yang Hansen posted his first career double-double in the loss.

PORTLAND, Ore — Victor Wembanyama scored 29 points and led the San Antonio Spurs to a 125-103 blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.

Devin Vassell added 15 points for the Spurs along with 14 each from Stephon Castle and Julian Champagnie, and 13 from Dylan Harper. Deni Avdija led the Blazers with 15 points. Scoot Henderson added 13 points, along with 12 from Damian Lillard and 11 from Jrue Holiday off the bench. Yang Hansen had his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Also read Deni Avdija Leads Trail Blazers Past Suns as Portland Takes Western Conference Lead

Wembanyama's 29 points came in just 24 minutes, and he took just 13 shots, going 9 of 13 from the field and 3 of 6 from 3-point range. A federal bankruptcy judge has stripped the Eastland family of control of Camp Mystic, installing two independent overseers as the camp faces a criminal probe and wrongful-death suits tied to the July 2025 flood.

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San Antonio police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the far West Side near Lone Star Parkway and Alamo Ranch Parkway. One person is dead, another is hospitalized in critical condition. No officers hurt. Rounds of rain and embedded thunderstorms are expected to keep San Antonio soggy and cool through early Tuesday, with the potential for localized flooding and hazardous travel conditions, according to the National