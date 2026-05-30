Spurs Assistant Sean Sweeney Hired by Orlando Magic, Ends Bulls' Search

Sean Sweeney, the San Antonio Spurs' associate head coach, has accepted the head coaching position with the Orlando Magic, removing himself from consideration for the Chicago Bulls' vacancy. Sweeney, 41, was a top candidate for the Bulls and has been praised for his work with stars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and Victor Wembanyama, as well as for his defensive expertise with the Spurs. The Bulls' extensive search continues.

Dec 2, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs assistant head coach Sean Sweeney signals to players during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Frost Bank Center.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn ImagesAs the organization continues its lengthy head coaching search, one of its candidates has taken itself out of the running. Sean Sweeney is officially headed to the Orlando Magic, according to. The San Antonio Spurs associate head coach was closely tied to the franchise over the last handful of weeks and will take over for the recently fired Jamahl Mosley.

Charania reported that Sweeney will finish out the regular season with the Spurs, who are now only one game away from advancing to the NBA Finals. Game 7 between them and the Thunder is set for Saturday night in Oklahoma City. Feb 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Sean Sweeney talks with guard Max Christie and forward Naji Marshall during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Sean Sweeney was arguably the most highly coveted assistant this offseason. He was connected to the jobs in Dallas, Orlando, and Chicago over the last month. Inof head coach candidates for the Bulls, Sweeney sat at the top of the list for his deep experience, despite being only 41 years old. Indeed, Sweeney has helped an impressive list of superstars over his coaching career thus far.

He's helped Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and Victor Wembanyama reach new heights. Speaking of which, he has been in charge of the Spurs' remarkable defense this season, which has been incredibly productive and disciplined for a young group. Seeing him sign on with a fellow Eastern Conference squad surely stings.

However, this is precisely why the Bulls were right to cast such a wide net. They have decided to be very patient with their process, and there is no question that they have many other qualified names on the list. Minnesota's Micah Nori might now be considered the new frontrunner. A player-first leader known for his relationship building, he could be the perfect person to work with a young group.

With that said, the Bulls are running the risk of seeing him go elsewhere, as well. The Portland Trail Blazers have named him a finalist in recent days, per reports. Speaking of the Trail Blazers, interim head coach Tiago Splitter has also been in the mix. He's still said to be up for the full-time spot in Portland.

He is a pretty fascinating candidate after leading the organization to its first playoff spot since the 2020-21 campaign. It's also hard not to like the idea of Chris Quinn. The long-time Miami assistant has been Erik Spoelstra's. When it comes to establishing a culture, there may not be candidates more familiar with what that looks like than Quinn.

Regardless, Chicago has a long list of eligible coaches left to sift through. Should a decision be made soon? Absolutely, but getting this hire right is one of Bryson Graham's most important initial moves, especially now that he's lost out on one very strong contender. Elias Schuster is a sports journalist and content creator from the northern suburbs of Chicago.

A graduate from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, he has covered the Bulls since 2019-20 and previously served as the editor of BN Bulls at Bleacher Nation. He has been the Publisher for Bulls On SI since December of the 2025-26 season. When he isn't obsessing over hoops, Elias spends his time obsessing over practically every other sport – much to his wife's dismay.

He also loves strolling the streets of Chicago for the best cozy bar or restaurant to set up shop and write his next article.





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