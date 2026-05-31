Spurs Advance to NBA Finals with Thrilling 111-103 Win Over Thunder in Game 7

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 in Game 7 to advance to their first NBA Finals since 2014, led by Victor Wembanyama's 22 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks.

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 in Game 7 to advance to their first NBA Finals since 2014. Victor Wembanyama led the team with 22 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Spurs never backed down in one of the toughest environments in the NBA, leading for nearly the entire night and answering every Oklahoma City run when the season hung in the balance. San Antonio jumped out early, shooting 57% in the first quarter while building a 32-25 lead. The Thunder fought back behind MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who poured in 19 first-half points, but the Spurs carried a 56-53 advantage into halftime.

The game tightened even further in the third quarter, as Gilgeous-Alexander continued to attack, reaching 31 points by the end of the period and helping Oklahoma City stay within striking distance. San Antonio received contributions from all over the floor. Julian Champagnie knocked down shot after shot from beyond the arc, Victor Wembanyama controlled the paint, and second-year point guard Stephon Castle continued to make winning plays on both ends.

The Spurs' defense delivered in the biggest moments, with Champagnie coming up with a huge block on a Gilgeous-Alexander three-point attempt early in the fourth quarter. Castle grabbed a critical offensive rebound and converted a basket with less than a minute remaining to extend the lead back to eight. After Cason Wallace answered with a layup, the Thunder had one final chance to make things interesting, before missing three-pointers by Wallace and Alex Caruso effectively ended Oklahoma City's comeback hopes.

With 4.1 seconds remaining, Devin Vassell leaked out for a dunk, putting the finishing touches on the biggest Spurs victory in more than a decade. The Spurs' balanced attack helped offset another stellar performance from Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 31 points and five assists for Oklahoma City. Wallace added 17 points for the Thunder, while Alex Caruso scored 12. Jaylin Williams recorded 11 points and 10 rebounds, but Oklahoma City's frontcourt never found a rhythm.

Chet Holmgren was held to just four points, before being taken out of the game in the final few possessions. After splitting the first six games of the series, San Antonio won the decisive Game 7 on the road against a Thunder team that entered the night with the NBA's best regular-season record





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