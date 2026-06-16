Sprint Car Injures Three, Officer Shot, Hemp Law Blocked, and Lady Caroline Cruises in Cleveland

A morning news roundup covers four distinct local stories: a sprint car accident during Ohio Sprint Week that injured three spectators, an investigation into a Cleveland officer shot in Euclid over the weekend, a federal judge's temporary block of Ohio's hemp licensing law which allows THC drinks to return to stores, and the popular Lady Caroline cruise offering city views and buffet dining on Cleveland waters.

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, June 16, and here is what you need to know. Sprint car leaves track, injures 3 spectators during Ohio Sprint Week Three people were injured with during Ohio sprint week after a sprint car left the racing track and hit them.

Two people were critically injured. This morning, News 5 reporter, Mike Holden will be live to share more details on the incident. Euclid police investigate after Cleveland officer shot over the weekend Euclid police are investigating after a Cleveland police officer was shot in Euclid over the weekend. The officer was shot after a fight broke out.

The shooter left before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Euclid police. Federal judge temporarily blocks Ohio hemp licensing law, allowing THC drinks back in stores Today hemp-derived THC drinks are making a comeback to Ohio businesses. A federal judge temporarily blocked the state's new hemp licensing law.

Now, the judge says the law likely violates the constitution because it blocks out of state sellers. Lady Caroline cruise sets sail on Cleveland waters with city views and buffet dining A very popular cruise has set sail on Cleveland waters. Lady Caroline gives guests the chance to see the city, and enjoy a delicious buffet. This morning, meteorologist, Allan Nosoff will be live at Lady Caroline to give us a look at our forecast.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW The National Report Your forecast Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast. Traffic impact View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes





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Sprint Car Accident Ohio Sprint Week Spectator Injuries Cleveland Police Officer Shot Euclid Investigation Federal Judge Hemp Licensing Law THC Drinks Lady Caroline Cruise Cleveland Waterfront

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