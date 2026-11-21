The Springville Museum of Art presents 'In This Together,' a 22-piece exhibit featuring Ryan Moffett and scientific insights from Julianne Holt-Lunstad on the critical need for social bonds.

The Springville Museum of Art in Springville, Utah, is currently hosting " In This Together: Art, Belonging and the Urgency of Social Connection," an exhibition that examines the profound impact of loneliness and the vital importance of human interaction. The gallery displays 22 distinct artworks created by various artists who sought to visualize the complex relationship between isolation and community belonging. This collection serves as a cultural response to the growing mental health crisis observed globally following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ryan Moffett Sculptures Illustrate Human Bonding

Ryan Moffett, a high school teacher from the region, contributed a sculpture titled "Apart we fall apart" to the collection. Moffett observed severe mental health struggles and increased loneliness among his students after the pandemic, which motivated him to use his teaching mantra that "art saves lives." He created his piece based on a line from a Mumford and Sons song stating that when people run together they succeed, but when apart, they fall apart. The sculpture depicts a couple transitioning from being together and at peace to drifting apart and eventually becoming broken figures alone, reflecting Moffett's personal experiences with isolation.

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Museum Director Updates Institutional Mission

Emily Larsen, the director of the Springville Museum of Art, explained that the exhibition stemmed from a deliberate change to the museum's mission statement. The institution was previously dedicated as a "sanctuary of beauty and temple of contemplation," but staff members decided to explicitly add connection to their core identity. Larsen stated that the museum believes a primary reason for the existence of art museums is to connect humans with one another. This strategic shift aims to transform the gallery from a passive space into an active hub for fostering social well-being and community engagement.

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Scientific Evidence on Isolation Risks

To ground the artistic expressions in rigorous science, the museum collaborated with Julianne Holt-Lunstad, a psychology and neuroscience professor at BYU. Holt-Lunstad is recognized as one of the world's leading experts on social connection, with research that has informed studies for the World Health Organization and the U.S. Surgeon General advisory on isolation. Her work established that a lack of social connection carries negative health impacts equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. She emphasized that humans are fundamentally social beings who rely on others for survival, noting that isolation leads to dysfunction in emotional, physical, and cognitive health.

Community Impact and Future Actions

Holt-Lunstad highlighted that people are spending less time with one another and becoming more disengaged from their communities, which threatens the health of societies as a whole. She argued that social lives are often viewed as frivolous, yet robust scientific evidence proves they are critical for functioning and survival. The museum hopes the 22 selected pieces will help visitors reflect on their own connections and inspire them to take small actions in their daily lives. The exhibition required the efforts of more than 180 people and includes a book of poems to add a literary dimension to the visual arts display.