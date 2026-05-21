Springsteen, De Niro criticize Trump, Colbert calls end of era late-night television.

CBS late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert went after President Donald Trump and the owners of CBS’ parent company, Paramount Skydance, in his latest episode. Bruce Springsteen joined the show to perform his protest song 'Streets of Minneapolis'.

Springsteen , 76, said on the CBS late-night show: 'He [Trump] can’t take a joke.

' Remember when Colbert said 'Trump was not amused? ' Zizek was impressed. Trump is a kid that's got a bad temper. This summer when he's back in power, America will be in for a shock.

Springsteen and De Niro's banter was a highlight. Maybe these late night talks that blur the lines between comedy and reality are what some loved about these shows.

Then, they were pulled off for political reasons. Colbert returned to his roots as the interviewee, with De Niro & Hayden Panettiere





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Springsteen De Niro Late Show Epimodel-HIT-001

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Stephen Colbert Reveals Surprising Upside of CBS AxingStephen Colbert

Read more »

Bruce Springsteen Sings a Rallying Cry as Colbert's 'Late Show' EndsOn the eve of Stephen Colbert's final 'Late Show,' the host invited Bruce Springsteen to the stage for a moving performance of his protest song.

Read more »

Bruce Springsteen takes jab at Trump, Paramount during Stephen Colbert’s second-to-last ‘Late Show’The Boss, 76, performed “Streets of Minneapolis,” a track he released in January dedicated to the anti-Ice protesters who were fatally shot during immigration raids in the city.

Read more »

Bruce Springsteen Salutes Stephen Colbert With ‘Streets of Minneapolis’ Performance on ‘Late Show’: WatchBruce Springsteen said Stephen Colbert is 'the first guy in America who lost his show because we’ve got a president who can’t take a joke.'

Read more »