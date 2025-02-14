Spring Training Spotlight: Players to Watch in 2024

Every team in Major League Baseball has a reason to be hopeful heading into spring training, with various players looking to make an impact. From returning stars to promising prospects, ESPN highlights key players to watch this spring.

Every team, no matter its circumstance, has a reason to feel rejuvenated. Every fan base, no matter how beleaguered, has something to cling to. With that in mind, we reached out to sources throughout Major League Baseball to identify one player to watch for every team this spring in Arizona and Florida -- and we came up with quite the eclectic mix.

There are superstars in new homes, difference-makers coming off injury, talented prospects looking to emerge and unheralded players you really need to know about. All of them -- with the exception of one uncomfortable situation in St. Louis, perhaps -- embody what spring training is about: Hope.One player to watch is A's catcher Shea Langeliers. Soderstrom held a .219/.307/.404 slash line through the midway point of his age-22 season last year, then missed two months because of a bone bruise in his left wrist. When he returned, he began to show glimpses of what he can do offensively, slashing .279/.340/.512 over his last 47 plate appearances. The A's drafted Soderstrom No. 26 out of high school in 2020 and saw him rise through their system quickly. They see him as a crucial part of the lineup heading into a year when they hope to compete for a playoff spot, but Soderstrom will have to pick up in spring training where he left off in September.Another player to watch is Orioles closer Félix Bautista. Bautista is back after missing the majority of the 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery. The last time we saw the 6-foot-8, 285-pound Bautista, he was mowing down hitters with ease at the end of games, posting a 1.48 ERA and striking out 110 of 237 batters before Tommy John surgery ended his 2023 season. The Orioles greatly missed Bautista last season; his replacement, put up a 5.33 ERA before his release in late September. Now Bautista is back, unrestricted. And any uncertainty the Orioles might have in their starting rotation will at least be partly made up for by a return to dominance in the ninth inning.Alex Bregman is heading to a new team, the Red Sox. Bregman has gone from leading the Yankees' biggest rival of this era to joining the Yankees' biggest rival, well, ever. The two-time All-Star and perpetual late-October performer officially left the Astros and agreed to a three-year, $120 million contract -- with opt-outs and deferrals -- to join the Red Sox earlier this week. In doing so, Bregman will move from third base, where he has won a Gold Glove, to second base. Bregman's former team, the Astros, wanted him back in Houston so badly he publicly implored owner Jim Crane to make it happen and was willing to move to left field to accommodate it. He was that important to their culture. Now, for the first time in his career, Bregman will be playing elsewhere.





espn / 🏆 731. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MLB Spring Training Baseball Players Prospects Returning Stars

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mariners Spring Training: New Additions and Competition in the SpotlightThe Seattle Mariners are gearing up for the 2025 season with spring training commencing this week. The team is looking to integrate new players like Donovan Solano and Jorge Polanco while navigating key competitions for roster spots.

Read more »

Five Texas Rangers Players With Everything to Prove This Spring TrainingThis article focuses on five Texas Rangers players who need to make a strong impression during spring training to secure their place on the team. Each player faces unique challenges and opportunities, with their performance potentially influencing roster decisions and playing time.

Read more »

Ohio State to Hold Spring Showcase on Traditional Spring Game DateThe Ohio State football team will hold an event at Ohio Stadium on its usual spring game date, but it's unclear if it will be a traditional spring game. The team will conclude spring practice on April 12th, as usual, but is calling the final practice a 'spring showcase'. Details about the event, including ticket information, are still to be determined.

Read more »

My Zara Spring Wishlist And 10 Early Spring Styles From AnthropologieFashion writer Jailynn Taylor shares her excitement for spring, revealing her top Zara picks and highlighting 10 must-have early spring styles from Anthropologie.

Read more »

Guardians, MLB announce start times for 2025 regular season, spring training gamesThe Guardians and Major League Baseball announced start times for contests during spring training and in the regular season.

Read more »

Phillies add Japanese pitcher Koyo Aoyagi as a spring training nonroster inviteeAoyagi, 31, spent nine seasons in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league, where he posted a 3.08 ERA over 898⅓ innings pitched. The Phillies have not had a Japanese player since 2008.

Read more »