Spring Lake Park Mayor Race Ends in Tie, Coin Toss Decides Outcome

The mayoral election in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, ends in a dead heat with both candidates receiving 1,401 votes, triggering a statutory coin toss to determine the winner.

The mayoral race in Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, has concluded in an unprecedented tie, with unofficial results showing candidates Robert Nelson and Halyn Roth each receiving exactly 1,401 votes. This dead heat, representing 49.77 percent of the total ballots cast, means the winner will be determined by a statutory coin toss rather than a margin of victory.

Tiebreaker Procedure Explained

State law mandates a specific procedure for resolving such electoral deadlocks when no candidate achieves a majority. City Administrator Daniel Buchholtz confirmed that the selection process involves drawing a name from a bag, a method described as a long-standing legal requirement rather than a spontaneous decision by local officials. Buchholtz emphasized to CBS that this mechanism is designed to be fair, despite its seemingly arbitrary nature.

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The legal framework governing this outcome is found in Minnesota Statute 205.185, which explicitly states that if a vote results in a tie, the canvassing board shall determine the result by lot. The clerk of the canvassing board is responsible for certifying these results to the county auditor and serving as the final custodian of all election ballots and returns.

Reactions From Candidates

Candidate Halyn Roth expressed dissatisfaction with the resolution method, noting that many voters feel the rule is outdated and ineffective. Roth told CBS that she does not love the prospect of a coin toss and has received feedback from constituents who believe a revote or another form of tiebreaker would be more appropriate for modern elections.

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Robert Nelson also commented on the situation, acknowledging the unusual circumstances. Both candidates are now awaiting the official canvassing process, which includes a public meeting where the final results and the method of selection will be formally presented to the community.

Upcoming Canvassing And Recounts

The Spring Lake Park City Council is scheduled to gather the final voter data and present the official results of the race at a public meeting on November 9 at 5:30 pm in the council chambers at City Hall. The council announced that the canvassing meeting is open to the public, inviting residents to attend and observe the procedural steps taken to finalize the election outcome.

While the mayoral race ends in a tie, the race for Spring Lake Park City Council remains extremely close, with only 17 votes separating second-place candidate Eric Julien and third-place candidate Kenneth Wendling. This narrow margin may render the council race eligible for a publicly funded recount under Minnesota Statute 204C.36.

Eligible candidates have until 5 pm on November 16 to officially request a recount if the vote difference falls within the statutory threshold. Should a recount proceed, it is scheduled to take place on November 17 at the Anoka County Courthouse, continuing the series of tight electoral events in the region.

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Historical Precedents In Minnesota

Tied votes in Minnesota municipalities have historically been settled through similar random selection processes, such as the 2018 Maplewood City Council race between Nikki Villavicencio and Marylee Abrams. In that instance, both candidates received 5,755 votes, leading to a coin toss, although the incumbent was later revealed to be ahead by five votes after a full audit.

Recounts have also played a decisive role in local politics, as seen in the 2021 Brooklyn Park special mayoral election where Lisa Jacobson defeated Hollies Winston by just two votes following a recount. These examples illustrate the rarity and significance of such tight margins in regional elections.