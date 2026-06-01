Spring Fire Department Implements Advanced Decontamination to Combat Firefighter Cancer

The Spring Fire Department has introduced specialized gear washing systems and mandatory annual wellness checks to address cancer, the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths among firefighters. This initiative, prompted by the death of Capt. Darrell Falls from cancer, aims to remove toxic carcinogens from equipment and detect cancer early.

Cancer is the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths among firefighters due to toxic carcinogens left on their gear. The Spring Fire Department has deployed specialized extraction and washing systems to sanitize equipment immediately after every call.

Mandatory annual wellness checks have already successfully detected and treated early-stage cancer within the department's ranks. Firefighters face their greatest long-term health risk after extinguishing flames, as toxic carcinogens trapped in their protective clothes can be absorbed through the skin or carried home to families. To combat this hidden threat, the Spring Fire Department has established a strict decontamination process using specialized gear washers and hardware extractors developed by RESCUE, Intellitech to deep-clean equipment immediately following emergency responses.

In 2015, Spring Fire Department Capt. Darrell Falls died from cancer after a 25-year career with the organization. In 2016, the department responded to his passing by launching mandatory annual medical physicals. That same year, the new screenings successfully detected testicular cancer in a firefighter, who underwent treatment and remains cancer-free and on duty today.

For decades, the culture of the fire service did not place a heavy focus on the link between carcinogen exposure on turnout gear and long-term illness. The tragic death of Capt. Falls served as a turning point for leadership at the Spring Fire Department, prompting a comprehensive review of operational safety, insurance policies, and health protocols to better protect their personnel.

"I know that my chances of getting cancer is significantly reduced by doing the preventative processes that we have in place here at Spring," said Adams. "The wellness exams was the one that stuck out, and it's a costly exam, but our firefighters are very valuable to us, and we want them to be able to retire from here," said Spring Fire Department Chief Scott Seifert.

The toxic particulates accumulated during a fire do not remain at the scene; without immediate decontamination, firefighters inadvertently spread these life-threatening substances into their transport vehicles, stations, and homes, exposing their families to severe health risks. RESCUE, Intellitech, Inc. developed specialized extractor units that pull carcinogens from fabric liners within 45 minutes, before they are hung to dry. Personnel are provided with two complete sets of gear to ensure they are never unprotected.

"66% of line-of-duty deaths for firefighters is from cancer. Even higher in Canada at 94%. The numbers are staggering," said Kristi Elrod, the Director of Marketing for RESCUE, Intellitech, Inc. "It acts like a dishwasher. It superheats the water, and it helps cleanse the pack, and it gets all the debris and carcinogens off of the pack," said Spring Fire Department Capt.

Jason Adams. The Spring Fire Department will maintain its mandatory annual healthcare screenings and continue educating personnel on the multi-step decontamination process to shift the cultural mindset around gear cleanliness and long-term survival. To learn more about firefighter health initiatives and safety protocols, visit the official Spring Fire Department website at springfd.org. FOX 26's Anchor/Medical Reporter Melissa Wilson interviewed Chief Scott Seifert, Kristi Elrod of RESCUE Intellitech, and Capt. Jason Adams to gather information for this story





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