Spring Creek Farm Opens Real Christmas Tree Sales in Troy Alabama

Ken and Jennifer Smith at Spring Creek Farm in Troy, Alabama, are launching their Christmas tree sales on November 21st. Visitors can choose from three thousand live trees including Murray Cypress and Blue Ice varieties before Christmas Eve.

Ken Smith and Jennifer Smith of Spring Creek Farm in Troy, Alabama, will begin selling live Christmas trees to the public on November 21st. The couple operates their family-owned farm off Highway 29 near Troy, where they cultivate thousands of trees for the holiday season. Customers can visit the location at 4505 Highway 29 daily until Christmas Eve to select their perfect evergreen.

Farm Operations and Tree Growing Methods

The Smiths relocated to Troy approximately five years ago to rest on a large portion of family land situated near Highway 29. They sought to remain active and generate additional income, which led Jennifer Smith to propose the idea of establishing a Christmas tree farm. This venture requires significant labor and a multi-year cultivation process to produce market-ready trees.

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The farm sources young tree starts from a nursery in Byron, Georgia, where the saplings measure between 12 and 18 inches tall. Ken Smith explains that the nursery stock is initially placed in two-inch pots before being transferred to one-gallon pots. After approximately one year of growth in these containers, the trees are transplanted directly into the ground on the Troy farm property.

Ken Smith, who has retired from his previous career, notes that the trees undergo a rigorous trimming schedule twice each year. The cultivation timeline is lengthy, with the Smiths anticipating that the trees will be ready for sale by their fourth year of growth. This disciplined approach ensures that the trees sold at Spring Creek Farm meet high aesthetic standards for holiday decorators.

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Tree Varieties and Customer Selection Process

Spring Creek Farm currently maintains a stock of three thousand trees, offering a diverse selection to suit different preferences. The inventory includes four specific varieties: Murray Cypress, Leyland Cypress, Carolina Sapphire, and Blue Ice. This variety allows customers to choose a species that matches their specific needs for needle retention, shape, and fragrance.

The farm encourages a hands-on experience where customers drive up to the field, pick out their desired tree, and take it down themselves. Ken Smith provides each customer with a plastic sled and a saw to facilitate the cutting and transport process. After cutting, customers drag the tree to the checkout area where staff prepare it for transport home.

For customers who prefer not to cut their own tree, the farm offers a full-service option where the Smiths will cut and prepare the tree for them. This flexibility accommodates different family abilities and preferences while maintaining the personal touch that defines the Spring Creek Farm experience. The Smiths take pride in being a part of their customers' Christmas traditions.

Seasonal Schedule and Contact Information

Sales at the Troy location are scheduled to commence on November 21st and will continue daily through Christmas Eve. This extended operational window provides ample time for residents in the Troy area and surrounding communities to find their holiday centerpiece. The farm aims to create a special connection with buyers by encouraging them to share photos of their decorated trees on the business Facebook page after taking them home.

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Visitors who wish to arrange their tree selection or require further details can contact Spring Creek Farm directly at the phone number (334) 465-2960. The farm remains located at 4505 Highway 29 in Troy, Alabama, serving as a local destination for the annual real tree debate. This tradition offers a tangible alternative to artificial trees, supporting local agriculture and providing a fresh scent for the holidays.