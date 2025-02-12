Spread the Love: Big Sunday Hosts Valentine's Card Making Event

Join Big Sunday for a heartwarming Valentine's Day event where you can create cards and gift bags for those in need. Volunteers will gather at Big Sunday's Cherokee Avenue headquarters on February 14th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to craft cheerful and uplifting messages. Later in the day, these handmade tokens of love will be delivered to hospitals, shelters, senior centers, and other community locations throughout the Los Angeles area.

Make Valentine's from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Valentine's cards and gift bags will be delivered from 1 to 4 p.m.Gift bags and the handmade cards will be delivered to hospitals, shelters, senior centers, and other places around town. Lacy edges, fancy fonts, pretty pens, and a variety of eye-catching stickers that feature Cupid, puppies, or Cupid holding a puppy: The making of the perfect Valentine is a time-honored and tender-hearted art form beloved by many.

But many of us don't have the opportunity to create such endearing missives; we're rushing, we're go-go-going, and finding a meaningful moment to write a few meaningful words? That seems hard to do, year after year. The volunteering, give-back, community-supporting organization, is here to remind us that taking a couple of hours to create cute cards for neighbors in need is at the heart of the love-centric holiday. So put on your Valentine-making hat and make for Big Sunday's Cherokee Avenue headquarters on the morning of Feb. 14. Supplies will be provided but a few kind words, the sort of sweet and uplifting messages that people can really use, will be solely and sweetly supplied by volunteers. 'A light lunch' will be offered at the upbeat event, so come a bit peckish. Or at least arrive ready to chat with other Southern Californians who are eager to raise the spirits of hundreds of our neighbors through a cute Valentine's card or two. Want to find new things to do in Los Angeles? The Scene's lifestyle stories have you covered. Here's your go-to source on where the fun is across SoCal and for the weekend. Find your perfect match. Best Friends Animal Society offers free adoptions and Valentine's sleepovers. Those cards, and gift bags, will be distributed later in the day. The Valentines will be delivered to hospitals, shelters, senior centers, and other places around town





NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Valentine's Day Volunteering Community Event Big Sunday Los Angeles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spread the Love: Big Sunday Hosts Valentine's Day Card Making EventBig Sunday invites volunteers to create handmade Valentine's cards and gift bags for those in need. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Big Sunday's Cherokee Avenue headquarters. Supplies will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own kind words and uplifting messages. Gift bags and cards will be delivered to hospitals, shelters, senior centers, and other locations throughout the afternoon.

Read more »

Maximum bruiser for the money | Six of the BestBig power, big pace, big presence - big value

Read more »

Senior Bowl Players Spread Joy at Infirmary Health with Big Brothers Big Sisters VisitBefore taking the field for the 2025 Senior Bowl, top collegiate football players made a heartwarming visit to Infirmary Health to cheer up children in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe drew a particularly enthusiastic response from the kids, emphasizing the importance of using his platform to make a positive impact.

Read more »

How to get your 2025 valentines specially postmarked in Valentine TXThe postmaster in Valentine, Texas, specially postmarks Valentine's Day mail with a student-designed stamp.

Read more »

Tinggly's Be My Valentine Gift: Adventure and Choice for a Memorable Valentine's DayTinggly's Be My Valentine Limited Edition collection offers a unique and flexible gift experience, allowing recipients to choose from a wide range of adventures and activities.

Read more »

Spread the Love This Valentine's Day with These Heartfelt QuotesFind the perfect words to express your affection this Valentine's Day with our collection of romantic and funny quotes. From classic love songs to heartwarming movie lines, we have something for everyone. Use these quotes in a card, on social media, or simply to tell someone how much they mean to you.

Read more »