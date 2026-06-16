Spouses Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt Don’t Usually Do Interviews Like This

“We don’t like to talk about ourselves. Any questions?”

If you can't access your feeds, please contact customer support. Actor Peter Dinklage and playwright Erica Schmidt have been married for two decades, and even though they’ve collaborated on projects, it’s rare for them to do an interview together.

That’s why we were so excited when they agreed to join Anna on stage at the Tribeca Festival to discuss how they balance privacy and family, why they wish interviewers would stop fixating on Game of Thrones, and how they met on a romantic evening when elephants walked through Manhattan. This episode was produced by Cameron Drews.

Extra thanks to Alexandra Cohl and Katie Rayford, who helped with the live event, and Davy Gardner and Allyson Morgan, our talented friends at the Tribeca Festival.with Slate Plus! Join for exclusive bonus episodes of DSM and ad-free listening on all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe from theand you can find Anna’s newsletter at annasale.substack.com.

Our email address, where you can reach us with voice memos, pep talks, questions, critiques, is deathsexmoney@slate.com.is the creator and host of Death, Sex & Money, the podcast about “the things we think about a lot and need to talk about more. ” After debuting at the top of the iTunes chart in 2014, Death, Sex & Money was named the No. 1 podcast of the year by New York magazine in 2015.

Anna won a Gracie for best podcast host in 2016, and the show won the 2018 Webby and 2021 and 2026 Ambie for best interview show.





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