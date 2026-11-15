Spotting a fake SD card is easier than you think

Fake SD cards have been a problem for years, but there are some simple steps you can take to protect your wallet and your files.

Fake SD cards have been a problem for years, but there are some simple steps you can take to protect your wallet and your files.

If you're in the market for a new SD card, you might want to tread with a little extra caution. Buying a fake SD card online could cause you problems you didn't anticipate when all you wanted to do was save some files. Fake SD cards might seem like they're everywhere, but they aren't new.

Also read AI-Generated Misinformation: Real-World Consequences of Trusting Fake Content

You can go back years on forums like Reddit and find people complaining about having been duped by an SD card that was priced in a manner that was too good to be true. As chip and memory shortagesWhile an inflated price tag is a headache, a worse fate might be using a fake SD card only to find valuable files lost, corrupted or overwritten.explained that scammers can make it seem as though a storage device can hold much more than it can.

Problems arise when you try to move a file onto a device that just doesn't have the capacity. Fortunately, there are some steps you can take to make sure the card you bought works and your files are safe. Experts explain that before you buy, there are some warning signs an SD card could be fake. A card that's suspiciously cheap is a big red flag.

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You might also want to steer clear of SD cards sold by unauthorized third-party resellers on platforms like Amazon or eBay. Additionally, watch out for brands you're unfamiliar with (though some have reported seeing counterfeits using big names or names that mimic You should also inspect the packaging — are there missing labels or a lack of warranty information? Some advise staying away from refurbished cards altogether.

If you want to make sure the card you're buying is legitimate, it can't hurt to go to a physical retailer and grab one there. When it comes to preserving your files, taking a chance for the sake of saving money might not be worth the risk. If you want to test an SD card before loading it up with important files, there are some different approaches to take.

If you have a Windows computer, you can use– a free, downloadable program that will help you check both the speed and memory of storage devices like SD cards and flash drives. Its website notes that it was developed expressly because there have been so many instances of bunk SD cards and flash drives.

Once you install the program, you can plug in your device, select it within h2testw, and the program can tell you whether the device is functioning properly and whether it has the storage it says it has.. It's an open-source program that, according to its website,"fills the device with pseudorandom data and then checks if it returns the same on reading.

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" The website also contains detailed directions for how to use the program, depending on your operating system. Another approach is to check the SD card's performance because slow speeds can be another issue connected to fake SD cards. A program likethat an SD card will usually have a baseline number of reads and writes displayed somewhere on the packaging. The results of the test should be in that range.

So, the next time you're looking to buy a new SD card, make use of these warning signs and tests to avoid disaster with your files.