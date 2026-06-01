Spotlight Newsletter: Inside Dua Lipa's Wedding and Rebekah Vardy's New Show

Katie Hind's revamped Spotlight newsletter delivers insider gossip on Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's second wedding in Sicily, plus exclusive interviews with Callum's mother and Rebekah Vardy's former friends ahead of her TV show, revisiting the Wagatha Christie drama.

Each week in the revamped Spotlight newsletter, I, Katie Hind, the Mail's Consultant Editor Showbusiness, pull the curtain back to reveal what is truly happening in celebrity culture.

This week, the focus is on Dua Lipa and Callum Turner as the world anticipates their second wedding ceremony in Sicily. I interviewed Callum Turner's mother ahead of the big day, gaining exclusive insight into the groom's family perspective.

Additionally, I spoke with old friends of Rebekah Vardy before the release of her new television show. They offered candid thoughts on her character as she reopens the highly publicized Wagatha Christie legal saga, adding fresh layers to an already dramatic narrative. The newsletter promises readers the juiciest behind‑the‑scenes gossip, inside looks at exclusive parties, and the details stars would prefer to keep hidden.

It will also include contributions from other Daily Mail showbusiness journalists, ensuring comprehensive coverage of every major story. UK subscribers receive a special benefit: three months of completely free access to DailyMail+, the paper's premium subscription service. This allows exploration of the showbiz team's daily exclusives, celebrity interviews, and in‑depth investigations into favorite stars. Readers can sign up through the provided links to have all this delivered directly to their inbox.

The goal is to keep fans informed with unfiltered entertainment news and never miss a scoop





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Celebrity News Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Rebekah Vardy Wagatha Christie

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