Spotify now lets you clip and share your favorite podcast moments on social media

Spotify has introduced Podcast Clips, giving listeners the ability to save and share standout moments from podcasts.

Spotify has launched Podcast Clips , a new feature that lets you capture, trim, save, and share specific moments from any supported podcast directly inside the app.

It is rolling out globally today to both Free and Premium users on mobile. How to share Spotify Podcast Clips? While listening to a supported podcast, tap the new scissors icon in the Now Playing view. This brings up an interface where you can select the exact moment you want, trim it to the right length, and preview it before saving.

Recommended Videos Once saved, your clips live in Your Library, where you can revisit them anytime or add them to a podcast playlist. When you are ready to share, tap the share button and choose your format. The updated sharing menu now gives you four options: full episode, chapter, timestamp, or clip. You can send it directly to friends via Spotify Messages or any other supported platform.

Why does this feature matter? A growing number of major tech and AI executives now skip traditional media interviews entirely and instead sit down with podcasters. That means a lot of news is breaking on long-form podcast episodes that most people do not have time to listen to in full. Podcast Clips makes it easier for the best moments from those conversations to actually find an audience.

For creators, a shared clip also acts as a discovery tool, pulling new listeners in through a single standout moment rather than asking them to commit to a full episode upfront. Spotify has been on a roll with new features recently. The platform launched Studio by Spotify Labs, an AI app that generates personalized podcasts and daily briefings.

It also added narrated magazine articles from major publishers like Rolling Stone and Vogue to its library, and announced an AI tool that lets Premium subscribers create covers and remixes of licensed songs.





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