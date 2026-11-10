Spotify Logins Come to United Airlines Seatback Screens

Spotify users can now log into their own accounts on United Airlines seatback screens on Starlink-equipped flights, with expansion planned through 2027.

United Airlines passengers can now log into their own Spotify accounts directly from the seatback screens on select flights. The feature builds on a partnership that Spotify and United announced in June 2025, which first brought more than 450 hours of streaming content to United seatback screens. The new option is aimed at travelers who want their personal playlists and home feed on long flights without paying for onboard Wi-Fi or downloading tracks before boarding.

The access has a key condition. For now, Spotify user profile access is limited to United flights that have Starlink connectivity, so passengers will need to check whether their specific aircraft offers the service.

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How Spotify Logins Work on United Seatbacks

Spotify users can log into their own accounts on United seatback screens by following a short process that begins with a United Wi-Fi connection. Passengers connect to the United Wi-Fi network, which does not require a Wi-Fi pass or a MileagePlus account, then select Spotify on the seatback screen.

Next, passengers scan the QR code shown on the screen with their smartphone camera and confirm device pairing. Once paired, they can select Spotify media directly from the seatback or use their smartphone as a remote control for playback.

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On select United flights, the Audio tab on the seatback has been replaced with one labeled Spotify. That change gives passengers additional streaming options within the same screen they already use to browse other United content.

Plan Access and Account Security Details

Both Spotify Premium and Spotify Free users can use the United seatback app, according to the source material. Playback options and other features may depend on a user's plan or the market they are currently in.

Passengers who worry about staying signed in after their flight have reason for some reassurance. The sign-in methods do not require handing over login information, and the seatback screens are reset before passengers board another flight. Users also have the option to log out at any time during the trip.

The Spotify experience is not limited to a single listening option. From the seatback, users can view their home feed and access Spotify playlists while still browsing other content available through United.

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Why the Change Matters for Travelers

Before this partnership, passengers had only two practical ways to get streaming music on a flight. They could download content before takeoff or pay for the onboard Wi-Fi service, which typically costs money.

That left many travelers with limited choices, especially because Spotify Free users can only download podcasts. The new seatback login gives those customers a way to reach streaming music mid-flight without a separate download step.

The rollout is still limited. United is aiming to expand this availability throughout 2027, according to Spotify, so travelers may find it difficult to book a flight with Spotify availability until then. Passengers who plan to use other apps may still need to purchase Wi-Fi, but the Spotify catalog offers a way to make longer flights more enjoyable.