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Spotify adds new voices for its AI DJ

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Spotify adds new voices for its AI DJ
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You can also now listen to a DJ mix without the commentary.

rolling out back in 2023 as a way to get a radio-like, lean-back listening experience tailored to each listener's individual tastes with an AI voiceover offering context or chatter about the selections.

DJ has since expanded to Listeners can now also choose a personality for the voice talking them through the song selections. Spotify is rolling out seven personas in English and two in Spanish. Each one has a name and a different approach, ranging from"laid back" to"gregarious.

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" The English language character lineup has three US voices, one"UK," one Irish, one Australian and one Indian. Spanish listeners will have two Mexican voices to choose between. Spotify has also added an option for turning off the DJ commentary, which means the AI voice will not offer any chatter between songs. It will only speak to introduce the listening session or when it's directed to change up the music choices.

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The company says it's"perfect for moments like hosting a dinner party.

" These two new additions will be rolling out today for Premium subscribers in all regions where Spotify has made DJ available.

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