Spot the Ball: 10 Thoughts Ahead of Lions Matchup With Dolphins

Analyzing the Lions' matchup with Miami Dolphins in Week 9.

After two straight emotional wins over divisional opponents, theThey’re traveling to Miami to take on a sputtering Miami Dolphins team, which has shown flashes of competitiveness under first-year head coach Jeff Hafley.

Though this game appears to be a mismatch on paper, the Lions are navigating adversity and need to avoid any sort of trap game ahead of a pivotal stretch in order to keep up in the competitive NFC North race. Jack Campbell and Jimmy Rolder, Derrick Barnes is stepping into a big leadership role for the Lions on Sunday.

Also read Detroit Lions Will Likely Be Without Key Defenders Against Dolphins

As the veteran of the group now, Barnes may be tasked with some extra responsibility on top of his typical duties as Detroit’s second linebacker. Campbell’s absence will leave a big void in Detroit’s defense, and they will need others around to step up. It appears as though Barnes will take over as the green-dot linebacker in place of Campbell, at least for the time being.

Malcolm Rodriguez has a new opportunity to prove his abilities, while Trevor Nowaske has seen his usage increase as the season has gone on. Ultimately, Sunday’s game is a prove-it opportunity for Detroit’s current linebacker group ahead of the trade deadline. Sunday marks the first time that Dan Campbell will return to Miami as the head coach of the Lions.

Campbell served as the Dolphins’ interim head coach for 12 games during the 2015 season, ascending from his role as tight ends coach when Joe Philbin was fired. In his stint as head coach, Campbell went 5-7. Now, he returns to take on a struggling Dolphins team that is under a first-year head coach in Jeff Hafley.

During his press conference Wednesday, Campbell stated that the Dolphins this year remind him of how the Lions played in his first year as a head coach. While that 2021 team didn't always get the desired result under Campbell, they showed plenty of fight and competed every Sunday. A great example of that is Miami's most recent outing against the New England Patriots.

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The Dolphins built an early lead against the defending AFC Champions, but were unable to withstand a late rally from Drake Maye and company and ultimately came up just short. In addition to Campbell and Rolder, the Lions will be without a trio of other key players in defensive end DJ Wonnum, center Cade Mays and cornerback D.J. Reed.

In addition to those three, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and running backs Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors are all questionable. As a result, the Lions could be counting on their depth in a number of areas Sunday.in place of Wonnum.

Additionally, Juice Scruggs will likely make another start at center in place of Mays. Jabari Small was elevated from the practice squad to provide depth for Sunday'sgame at running back. With Reed out, the Lions signed Nick Whiteside to the active roster after placing Jack Campbell on injured reserve. The Lions have made a trio of moves to bolster their depth at linebacker heading into this week.

Jimmy Rolder was placed on injured reserve already, and the team also waived safety Bishop Fitzgerald to clear space for a pair of signings at linebacker in K.J. Britt and Joe Bachie. Fans likely remember that Bachie, a former Michigan State Spartan, was on the active roster to start the year before ending up on the practice squad. Britt, meanwhile, comes to Detroit by way of New England’s practice squad.

Potential trap game? On paper, the Dolphins aren’t exactly the team that could dominate the Lions’ defense.

However, given all the emotions surrounding last week’s win and what’s to come, this has the possibility of being a trap game for Dan Campbell’s team. Being without Campbell will hurt, as he’s their defensive play-caller as well as a leader on and off the field. Dan Campbell talked Tuesday about the importance of staying focused on the opponent amidst the uncertainty, as preparing poorly could have dire consequences for the Lions.

Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis has the ability to extend plays with his legs throughout the game, and Detroit’s defense will have to be disciplined in their pass-rush lanes so as not to let him get out. If they struggle early, things could be difficult for them late in the game. According to Sumer Sports, the Dolphins currently have the worst defense in the league against play-action with a +0.59 EPA per play-action dropback.

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This is a warm sight for the Lions, who come in as one of the most frequent users of this type of play and boasting a cquarterback that thrives in this setting. Goff and company could thrive on Sunday against the Dolphins' defense if they keep up their use of play-action.

Sumer Sports states that one in five play-action passes goes for 20-plus against this Dolphins defense, so look for Goff and wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams to take full advantage. Sunday will be Detroit’s final game before the trade deadline, and as such their final look at whether or not the team would benefit from any deals being made.

The cornerback position is the most obvious area of need, but the group has been playing better as of late. Additionally, the linebacker spot has become an area of need with the recent array of injuries. The Lions have stabilized the group for the short-term with recent signings, but could be looking to upgrade as well. The Dolphins have some intriguing potential trade candidates who could fit this bill, such as cornerback Julius Brents and linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Best-case scenariolooming, Dan Campbell has the team motivated and ready to go and they exact their will on the Dolphins. The offense hums with touchdowns on its first three drives, while the defense is opportunistic and forces an early turnover. Even with all the changes that may come, the Lions defense uses their internal motivation to avoid any sort of trap game leading up to a showdown with the reigning AFC champions.

They win comfortably, as the defense pitches a near-shutout and the offense rolls. The flip side of using emotion as motivation is that it can hamstring a team, which is what the worst-case scenario would be. Detroit comes out sluggish on the road, as the Dolphins set the tone from a physical standpoint and leave the Lions to catch up. Detroit is able to score points, but Willis causes problems for the defense with his mobility.

A short-handed Lions defense isn’t enough, and the Dolphins emerge victorious on a stunning last-second field goal. Detroit needs to be emphatic in this game and leave no doubt. The Dolphins are battered and struggling, and while the Lions have had an emotional week of their own, head coach Dan Campbell has proven to be a good motivator in times of adversity. Because of this, I’m expecting a big game from the Lions on both sides of the ball.

While offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has earned his praise, it’s worth noting that Kelvin Sheppard’s defense has been much better of late. While the offense is capable of putting up points, my bold prediction is that Detroit gets its first defensive touchdown of the season via an Aidan Hutchinson strip-sack that leads to a Derrick Barnes scoop-and-score. Willis has been sacked 21 times in seven games, and against a sputtering Dolphins’ offensive line Hutchinson could wreak havoc.

Barnes is also around the ball a lot, and would be in prime position to take the fumble to the end-zone.