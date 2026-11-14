Sports World Mourns the Loss of Legendary Broadcaster Dan Hicks

Tributes pour in for Dan Hicks, the renowned NBC sports broadcaster who diEd at 64 after an acute illness, remembered for his iconic Olympic swimming and golf commentary.

Obituary and Personal Tributes from Colleagues

Dan Hicks ,a distinguished broadcasting veteran with thirty-four years of experience, passed away at the age of sixty-four due to an acute illness. His sudden death has sent shockwaves through the sports media landscape,prompting an outpouring of grief and admiration from friends, family, and colleagues within the broadcasting community. NBC Sports broadcaster Craig Melvin took to the airwaves to send his deepest condolences to the Hicks family, specifically addressing his wife Hannah and their three daughters, whom Hicks affectionately referred to as the Hicks chicks. melvin shared that he and his wife Lindsay had recently dined with Dan and Hannah, describing the couple as fine friends and noting that they had become part of their extended family. He recalled a cherished photograph taken at the 2025 Rose Bowl, highlighting the genuine happiness and warmth Hicks constantly exuded in personal interactions.

Other prominent figures in the sports world also shared their remembrances, emphasizing Hicks' integrity and likability. NBC Olympics swimming commentator Rowdy Gaines, who called eight Olympic Games alongside Hicks, held back tears while speaking about his colleague. Gaines described Hicks as a man who never spoke ill of anyone and was universally respected. he recalled a conversation with Michael Phelps, who stated that Hicks' voice would remain in his memory forever. Gaines noted that Hicks possessed a unique ability to make audiences care deeply about the athletes,describing his preparation and passion as unmatched. Fellow broadcasters such as ESPN's Scott Van Pelt, NBC's Jimmy Roberts, and Al Michaels also sent messages of love and support, with Roberts expressing sadness that Hicks wouldn't be able to hear the many kind words being said in his honor.

Also read ESPN Anchor Hannah Storm Mourns Husband Dan Hicks Following Sudden Death

Iconic Broadcasts and Sporting Legacy

Hicks is perhaps best remembEred for his electrifying play-by-play commentary during high-stakes sporting events. His voice became synonymous with some of the most historic moments in Olympic history, particularly his call of the men's four hundred meter freestyle relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. during this race, which is widely considered one of the greatest in swimming history, Hicks' voice rose to a crescendo as American swimmer Jason Lezak touched the wall first, securing a stunning comeback victory for the United States team. This performance secured Michael Phelps his eighth gold medal of the Games, a record for any individual athlete in a single Olympics. Rowdy Gaines clarified that while he was known for his vocal reactions,it was Hicks who delivered the iconic,soaring commentary that defined that specific moment.

His contributions to sports broadcasting extended far beyond swimming. Hicks served as the lead play-by-play announcer for NBC's golf coverage starting in the year two thousand. He worked tirelessly to elevate the presentation of the sport, providing memorable commentary for tournaments on the PGA Tour. His deep knowledge of the game and his ability to capture the drama of competition created him a favorite among fans and players alike. Golf legend Tiger Woods publicly commended Hicks for the incredible job he did for the sport over several decades. Woods sent a message to Hicks' wife Hannah and their children, expressing hope that they find comfort in knowing how much Hicks meant to so many people and the lasting impact he made on everyone whose life he touched. Before the launch of a tournament round, Golf Channel's Todd Lewis held a moment of silence to honor Hicks, acknowledging that the golf world would not be the same without his distinctive voice.

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A Career Defined by Dedication and Friendship

Throughout his career, Hicks worked across sixteen Olympic Games, covering both the Summer and Winter editions beginning in 1992. He was the voice of Olympic swimming and skiing, as well as Notre Dame football and extensive PGA Tour coverage. His colleagues regularly highlighted not just his professional prowess but also his personal character. Craig Melvin noted that Hicks always seemed genuinely happy and eager to connect with individuals, whether on or off the air. This trait made him easy to talk to in private and easy to listen to during high-pressure broadcasts. The sports community mourns the loss of a colleague who was not only talented but also deeply human and compassionate.

As the reports of his passing spread, the tribute messages continued to pour in from around the globe. The collective sentiment from the sports broadcasting family underscores the void left by Hicks' departure. His ability to blend technical expertise with emotional resonance set a standard for future generations of announcers. friends and fellow broadcasters described him as a devoted husband and loving father,while also celebrating his professional achievements. The outpouring of support highlights the deep connections he forged over more than three decades in the industry. As the public processes this loss, the memories of his most iconic calls and his enduring kindness serve as a testament to a life well-lived and a career marked by excellence and integrity.