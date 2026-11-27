Sunday, Hutchinson’s teammate, WR Jameson Williams — an eyewitness to Hutchinson’s team-diminishing, senseless post-play injury — caught a pass in the end zone, then celebrated himself by performin…

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson sits on the field after an injury during a game in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. It works like this: Every Wednesday I review my notes from the week in preparation to write Thursday for Friday.

My stack is starved for something uplifting to write, but it’s predominated by more tales of our sports world lost to thoughtless and relentless decline and decay. So, at the steady risk of being read, then dismissed as a miserable old SOB as opposed to writing what I don’t believe to be true, here I go again, a matter of natural selection:while performing a long downfield sack dance for no better reason than that he’d be guaranteed replay attention by Fox, plus this is how football plays, the past 25-30 years, are expected to conclude.

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Cam Skattebo does a backflip after a touchdown during the Giants' loss to the Commanders on Nov. 12, 2026, at MetLife Stadium. Kirk Herbstreit records a video during ESPN's College GameDay on Nov. 7, 2026, at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend. Jameis Winston walks off the field after the Giants' win over the Jaguars on Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium.