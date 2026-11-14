Sports Roundup: Murray Trade Request, FAA Ground Stop, and NCAA Controversies

Dejounte Murray requests a trade amid public frustration, while an FAA ground stop disrupts college football travel. Meanwhile, discussions on Deion Sanders' impact, Bruce Pearl's critique of college sports financing, and various game results dominate the headlines.

NBA star Dejounte Murray requests trade after Pelicans clash, public frustration spills onto social media ADF seeks to defend Washington girls' sports measure, argues state cannot fully represent female athletesBruce Arians says Andrew Luck had a rare skill that even Peyton Manning and Tom Brady lackedFAA ground stop lifted on Friday night, but some college football teams still scrambling to travelTennessee running back breaks leg in single-vehicle crash, school says, putting season in doubtIs it weird for a coach to not talk to his team after a game, or is it extremely weird?

Curt Cignetti taunts the CFP committee and then gets obliterated, Cam Skattebo freezes & Gracie Hunt checks inGiants quarterback Jameis Winston leaves broadcasters floored with absurd snap count: 'What is he doing?

Also read FAA Grounds US Flights Causing Chaos for NBA, NHL, and College Sports

'Colorado bought into 'Coach Prime'. Now Deion Sanders’ losing costs more than the hype can cover Pro wrestler Effy reacts to discourse on indie wrestling dying, pushes industry to think about the fanLAX air travelers explain how FAA ground stop impacted travel plansNationwide ground stop halts flights across US airportsBruce Pearl Thinks College Sports Are Totally Broken | Don't @ Me w/ Dan Dakich On Auburn: "When we're playing 6 or 7 teams that have got a $50 million roster, how are we supposed to be able to compete?

"have one of the most expensive rosters in college basketball. It didn't look like money well spent for 39 minutes and 58 seconds on Friday night. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.

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This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.78-77 at Rupp Arena. NAU, which entered the game as a 30.5-point underdog, had every opportunity to pull off a massive upset in the closing minute. The Lumberjacks had a 77-73 lead with just 22 seconds remaining. Kentucky guard Alex Wilkins hit a last-second three-pointer to lift the Wildcats to a win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky cut the deficit to two on a basket by Mason Williams, then had to intentionally foul Northern Arizona. Max Majerle, son of formerAll-Star Dan Majerle, missed the front end of the one-and-one, but a Kentucky player knocked the ball out of bounds in the scramble for the rebound. Once again, Kentucky had to foul. Northern Arizona got the ball in the hands of Chris Komin, an 82% free throw shooter last season.

But like Majerle, Komin missed the front end of the one-and-one. The Wildcats grabbed the board with 7 seconds left, moved the ball into the frontcourt on a pass from Mason Williams to to Wilkins, and Wilkins hit the game-winner. CBS Sports puts Kentucky’s roster in its $20 million-plus spending tier. The team it barely beat Friday had lost its first three games by an average of 24 points.

When Northern Arizona went to the line with a chance to go up four, I wondered how far back I’d have to go to find a Kentucky loss as a 30-point favorite. I couldn’t find one. The Wildcats were favored by 25 whenSo how did Kentucky get that close to losing? The same problem I brought up before the Kansas game.

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The Wildcats had given up 80 points to James Madison, and I wonderedKentucky Wildcats center Franck Kepnang tries to pump up the crowd during the second half against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Rupp Arena. Then Northern Arizona came into Rupp, having scored an average of 62 points in their two losses to New Mexico and No. 12 Arizona, and shot 13-for-26 from 3 en route to 77 points.

Kentucky shot 56.4% and turned the ball over just four times Friday. If you’d told me that before tipoff, I would’ve figured the walk-ons were getting a few minutes. If the Tigers are still in it with 22 seconds left, at least I know where to find the Evansville and Gardner-Webb box scores.