Sports Reporter Found Dead in Hotel Room, Woman Arrested in Connection with Death

A reporter covering the Super Bowl in New Orleans has died under suspicious circumstances. Adan Manzano was found dead in his hotel room, and a woman named Danette Colbert has been arrested in connection with his death. Police are investigating the possibility that Manzano was drugged before his death.

A sports reporter covering the Super Bowl in New Orleans has tragically died under mysterious circumstances. Adan Manzano, a reporter for KGKC Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports, was found dead in his hotel room in Kenner, Louisiana. Authorities are investigating the possibility that Manzano was drugged before his death, with a woman named Danette Colbert being taken into custody.

Colbert, of Slidell, Louisiana, has been charged with property crimes, including theft and fraud-related offenses, after allegedly being seen entering Manzano's hotel room hours before his body was discovered. Police say they found Manzano's cellphone and credit card in Colbert's possession. Colbert has a history of similar allegations involving drugging individuals to facilitate theft. Since her arrest last week, the Kenner Police Department has been contacted by several individuals claiming to be victims or reporting suspicious deaths under similar circumstances. All of these complaints will be referred to the appropriate jurisdictions for further investigation. Colbert was charged with robbery, access device fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, bank fraud, and computer fraud in Jefferson Parish. Investigators are working closely with forensic experts and the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office to determine if additional charges are warranted.Toxicology reports are still pending and are expected to take several weeks. Surveillance video shows Manzano and Colbert at his hotel the morning of February 5th. Colbert was seen leaving his room and coming back, then leaving again later that morning. Investigators have also identified locations where the two were seen together in New Orleans. Investigators determined that Colbert used Manzano's credit card at several stores in the New Orleans area. Manzano's family and colleagues are deeply saddened by his loss. 'We will deeply miss Adan and his passion for sports, and the contributions he made to the local community,' KGKC Telemundo Kansas City said in a statement





