Sports Reporter Found Dead in Hotel Room, Woman Arrested

Adan Manzano, a reporter for KGKC Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports, was found dead in his hotel room in Kenner, Louisiana. Authorities have arrested Danette Colbert in connection with his death. Police are investigating the possibility that Manzano was drugged before his death.

A sports reporter covering the Super Bowl in New Orleans has been found dead in his hotel room in Kenner, Louisiana . Adan Manzano , a reporter for KGKC Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports, was discovered dead on February 5th. Authorities have arrested a woman, Danette Colbert , in connection with Manzano's death. Colbert is accused of being seen entering Manzano's hotel room hours before his body was found.

Police say they discovered Manzano's cellphone and credit card in Colbert's possession during a search warrant execution. Colbert has been charged with property crimes, including theft and fraud-related offenses. Investigators are exploring the possibility that Manzano may have been drugged before his death, and Colbert has an arrest history that includes similar allegations involving drugging individuals to facilitate theft. The Kenner Police Department has stated that they have received reports from individuals claiming to be victims or reporting suspicious deaths under similar circumstances. All of these complaints will be referred to the appropriate jurisdictions for further investigation.Colbert remains in custody at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center awaiting criminal proceedings. Police are investigating two prior instances in Nevada and Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, in which Colbert was accused of drugging a victim and stealing his 'access device cards and things of that nature'. Police are working closely with forensic experts and the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office to determine whether additional charges may be warranted. Surveillance video shows Manzano and Colbert at his hotel the morning of February 5th. Colbert was seen leaving his room and coming back, then leaving again later that morning. Investigators have additionally identified locations where the two were seen together in New Orleans. Investigators determined that Colbert used Manzano's credit card at several stores in the New Orleans area.





