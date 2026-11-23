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Craig Carton drew backlash after saying he wished Fiona had died instead of Kirk Herbstreit’s dog, Peter. New York-based sports radio host Craig Carton is facing criticism for comments he made Friday on “The Craig Carton Show.

”with Carton saying, “On behalf of all Americans, we all wish that Fiona hadn’t died. ” He then says college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit’s golden retriever, Peter, should have died instead. Carton also generalized hippos as “dangerous, violent animals," going on to say, "Let’s have a moment of silence for a dead hippo... said nobody ever," while laughing at his own remark.

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He then mocks a woman shown laying flowers at Fiona’s memorial at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden during a Fox News segment.

“Fiona died because there was a mom who couldn’t control her kid, which happens all the time at zoos. Parents... it’s like daycare,” Carton says during the one minute 34-second clip. It ends with Carton suggesting a dead hippo could have been used to feed people experiencing homelessness in Cincinnati.

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“This is weird,” one X user wrote. “Craig i get it you wanna make money with all your crazy takes and engagement bait thats fine but this is over the line dogs are innocent animals and as for Fiona people are allowed to grieve in their own way,” another user commented.

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