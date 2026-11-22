This news digest covers major updates across the NFL, including Trevor Lawrence's interest in AEW, Daniel Jones being cut by the Colts, and QB concerns for UCLA. In college football, Georgia secures a top playoff seed, Lane Kiffin celebrates a win against LSU, and Shane Beamer explains a senior night incident. Off-field stories include LA Knight's privacy request and WNBA representation talks with the James Bond franchise. The feed also touches on US market drops linked to AI, Iran's strikes on Bahrain, and political comments on Baseball Hall of Fame candidates.

NFL star Trevor Lawrence talks possibility of getting into an AEW ring one day WWE star LA Knight requests fans respect ex-girlfriend's privacy after flirty exchange with Nikki BellaColts turned down Daniel Jones trade offer considered not good, then cut the QB and got nothing in return Sydney Thomas had a big weekend at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Abby Summers stops by & Dolly hated KiffinShane Beamer shares bizarre explanation as to why LaNorris Sellers didn't walk for South Carolina senior night NWSL final sees pro-trans protesters have spats with women's sports advocates but no violence or ejectionsSports cartoons of the day Georgia has top College Football Playoff seed in sight with dominating road win over No 21 South CarolinaLane Kiffin takes the side exit as Tennessee sends LSU home and moves to the doorstep of CFPUCLA QB concerns deepen as Ty Dieffenbach is carted off in triple-overtime upset loss to Michigan Trump says Roger Clemens should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame 'immediately,' won't fully back Barry BondsUS markets plunge as AI sell-off continuesIran launches overnight missile, drone strikes against BahrainMarine surprises mother for the holidays after volunteering to earn flightThe ‘Outnumbered’ co-hosts react to rumors of transgender actress Hunter Schafer being considered to play a ‘Bond girl’ alongside actor Robert Pattinson in an upcoming film.

WNBA representation in one of the leading film franchises may take the league to a level it couldn’t have fathomed if one player gets her way. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

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Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham attends the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. , on Nov. 8, 2026.as a potential Bond girl as the next installment of the movie franchise was announced earlier last week. Robert Pattinson was thrust into the leading role as 007. Cunningham responded to the frenzy and threw her hat in the ring.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OUTKICK SPORTS COVERAGE Grand Marshals Sophie Cunningham and Cole Swindell walk onstage during pre-race ceremonies before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Fla. , on Nov. 8, 2026.

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"I have a very high standard for my future husband. He’ll be someone who is Christ-centered and can lead me in my walk with Jesus. Someone who’s friendly, confident, and secure," she told the magazine..

But she has competition as Sydney Sweeney, Zendaya, Margot Robbie, Florence Pugh, Lupita Nyong’o and Margaret Qualley have all been debated on the internet.included Léa Seydoux, Monica Bellucci, Bérénice Marlohe, Tonia Sotiropoulou, Gemma Arterton and Eva Green were among those who fit the bill as Daniel Craig played the role as Bond. Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham plays in the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. , on June 27, 2026.

With Pattinson getting the nod this time around, the revelation of who will play a Bond girl has to be near.