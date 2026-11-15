Sports News Roundup: Arch Manning, Wyatt Hammond, and WWE Updates

A compilation of recent sports headlines featuring Arch Manning's performance for Texas against LSU, Wyatt Hammond's historic kayak fishing title, Dana White's interaction with a reporter, and WWE developments involving Brie Bella and Paige at WrestleMania.

Wyatt Hammond makes kayak fishing history with third straight national title and KBF recordFormer NHL player's monster catch inspires Missouri woman to reel in 1,200-pound sturgeon Arch Manning delivers ice-cold quote after Texas closes door on LSU's College Football Playoff dreamsDana White confused after UFC reporter's long-winded question: 'What the f— did you just ask me?

'Golf influencer Claire Hogle from the bunker, Caroline Wozniacki's ladies night & McConaughey-Manning beat LSUEx-NFL star says he'd cut Giants' Jameis Winston for 'Who Let the Dogs Out' stunt vs CommandersArch Manning turns Death Valley into LSU’s funeral as Texas buries Lane Kiffin’s CFP hopesKenneth Walker III out against NFL rushing leader Bijan Robinson's Falcons, Patrick Mahomes off injury report Georgia football three-star recruit Marcellus Young Casario dies after 'medical emergency,' high school saysFormer CIA chief says enemies are potentially studying US response to FAA ground stopDuffy details latest on investigation into what prompted nationwide ground stopBrie Bella, seemingly without a partner, may have had to pull herself out of the fatal four-way match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Also read Arch Manning Throws Last-Second TD to Lift Texas Past LSU in Death Valley

Instead, a surprise return stunned pro wrestling fans in Las Vegas and at home. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

Paige and Brie Bella make their entrance during WrestleMania 42: Night 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. , on April 18, 2026. She recalled the"magical moment" with OutKick Dropkick in a recent interview.

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"Paige, we have so much history with, and she literally feels like a sister to me. So going from such a down moment, finding out about Nikki's broken ankle and then having Paige being able to step in, it just felt like a really magical moment and kind of like what pro wrestling is about," she said.

"Actually gives me goosebumps thinking about that moment because, honestly, I was like, OK, so we're out of ‘Mania, and then I'll wait ‘til Nikki gets better. Paige engages the fans as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss look on before their Women's Tag Team Championship match during WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. , on April 18, 2026.

"But to be able to still stay in it and then see all these women out there in the ring who, I really respect and love and getting to do it with Paige, and I'll be honest, like Paige and I were like, here we go, let's see how this goes. And I had so much fun with her.

I feel like we're a great tag team together, and she agreed, and we have a lot of chemistry, and I think when people watch ‘Total Divas’ they saw that, Paige and I were really close and we're very aligned, so it was magical.

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" Bella and Paige defeated Nia Jax and Lash Legend, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria to win the tag titles that night. As time went on, the duo of Bella and Paige lost the championship to Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid before eventually splitting up at SummerSlam. , leading to a feud between Nikki Bella and Paige at one point this year.

Brie Bella has been on the sideline with a broken scapula, which she suffered at SummerSlam in Minneapolis. Brie Bella and Paige react to the crowd before the Women's Tag Team Championship match during WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. , on April 18, 2026.