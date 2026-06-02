Some fellow journalists have shown support for his decision to step away for a while to take care of his health after dealing with prostate cancer and recent scans that show additional cancerous areas.

Some personal news: You won be reading, seeing, or hearing me for a bit, @ Gasper shared Tuesday, June 2. Before last Patriots season, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer .

My goal was to cover the full season. I did that, and then reweighed treatment plans. Recent scans showed additional cancerous areas. Time for surgery.

Sports department since 2006. He also cohosts the "Gasper & Murray" radio show on 98.5 the Sports Hub and works as a contributor for NBC Sports Boston. In the tragic aftermath of Kyle Busch death from sepsis, President Donald Trump received a letter from the parents of a young boy who died from the same cause.

"Rory was just 12 years old when he died from undiagnosed sepsis after what began as a simple cut while playing basketball," Orlaith and Ciaran Staunton. I want to sincerely thank my amazing family, friends, and work colleagues for their heartfelt support. It means the world to me.

I also want to thank the incredible doctors at Boston Medical Center and MGH who have guided me through this to this point and respected my wishes while steadfastly protecting my longterm health outlook. Members of the sports media community responded with their overwhelming support for Gasper after he announced the news. bio, Gasper has covered "the Super Bowl, the World Series, the NBA Finals, the Stanley Cup Final, the NCAA men basketball Final Four, the College Football Playoff, the horse racing Triple Crown, and the 2016 Summer Olympics.

". Hockey writer and historian Liam Maguire reflected poignantly on an inperson conversation he had with late NHL great Claude Lemieux just days before his death by suicide. I said,





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Gasper Prostate Cancer Supplemental Scans Surgery Sports Journalists' Support White House Letter Working Memory Decline Kyle Busch Death Claude Lemieux Boston Medical Center

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