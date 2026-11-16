Sports Highlights: College Football Championships, AEW Full Gear, and NFL Updates

A roundup of major sports events including an incredible one-handed catch by an NFL legend's son leading a Pennsylvania high school to victory, AEW Full Gear featuring new champions and chaotic matches, and various college football and NFL developments including player returns and coaching controversies.

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"late in the 2025 college football season for the LSU Tigers, one of his primary motivations was to coach in the. Late in the 2026 college football season, he's about to make it two straight years of not coaching in the College Football Playoff. LSU took its fourth loss of the season on Saturday night, falling to the Texas Longhorns despite an atrocious performance from quarterback Arch Manning, and an overwhelming statistical advantage.

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It was the latest in a season full of similar losses, where LSU outplays the opposition and still loses. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

ESPN analyst Bill Connelly, creator of the SP+ ranking system, has an"postgame win expectancy" based on elements within a game that are most under team control: success rate, yards per play, explosives, field position, and turnovers. LSU's postgame win expectancy in the loss to Kentucky was 65.5%. Against Texas, it was 66.5%. They lost both.

ARCH MANNING DELIVERS ICE-COLD QUOTE AFTER TEXAS CLOSES DOOR ON LSU'S COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF DREAMS Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half against Texas at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. , on Nov. 14, 2026. LSU had 5.5 yards per play offensively, and allowed just 4.1 to Texas. They had four sacks and six tackles for loss, and forced three interceptions from Manning.

But a number of mistakes from Sam Leavitt and missed opportunities in the red zone doomed the Tigers. Most long-time fans of college football are used to such losses, and putting the blame for them on the coaching staff.

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Losing this many close games is a function of randomness, to be sure, but when the randomness tilts this frequently in one direction, it's worth at least opening up the discussion that the coaches deserve some, if not most, of the blame. , and that’s no poor reflection upon these players," Kiffin said.

"We just will. We will have been here. We’ll have built depth. We will.

We won’t have senior days with two scholarship players.

" No"poor reflection" on the players, he says, but they're bad, and we'll have better ones in the coming seasons. How else is anyone listening supposed to take that? Including the players themselves. , a level of spending that was a major factor in getting Kiffin to bolt for Baton Rouge.

The Tigers and their boosters were willing to commit to resources that Ole Miss either wouldn't or couldn't match. The thinking being that consistent success would come from better players. The same players that he's now throwing under the bus. LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against Clemson during the first half at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

, on Sept. 5, 2026. To be fair to the 51-year-old coach, he did admit that he should get some blame too.

"I get it," Kiffin said. "Underperformance. It doesn't matter if the games have been close or if they go down to the last six seconds. I was brought here to win, and we need to win more than that.

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" But then he brought it back to the roster again, saying,"Now also everything isn't built for the first year when you come in somewhere and I would tell you if we were undefeated right now, you know, you build things and they take a little bit of time... "Clemson team , Kiffin sarcastically said in the postgame interview just"imagine if we had pro players.

" So when LSU looked unstoppable in Week 1, he was so confident in his roster that he sarcastically referred to needing"pro players. " Now that they're 6-4 and 3-4 in the SEC, he needs time to build the $40-$50 million roster up. Wonder what changed. He is right, however, to point out that these close games that come down to the final few seconds can hinge on one play or one bounce going a slightly different way.

," Kiffin said.

"But I also don't overreact. If we covered a guy on that last play or if that fumble comes out a second earlier or whatever, we're in here and none of these questions are happening, and you're like, 'What a great job! What an awesome way to finish.

'"and this Texas game, and the Tigers are 8-2 and likely heading for the College Football Playoff. But they didn't win those games. Part of that is on the players, yes, but plenty of it is on the coaches too.

Again, LSU is not just spending $40-50 million on the roster, they're also spending $90+ million on Kiffin, a buyout to Brian Kelly, $3 million per season on defensive coordinator Blake Baker, $2.5 million per season on Charlie Weiss Jr., and $800,000 on their strength and conditioning coach. The total salary of the support staff around Kiffin is around $14.6 million. , in the fourth quarter of a season-changing game.

When your head coach is supposed to be an offensive mastermind, that's just not good enough. LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin calls a play during a Southeastern Conference football game Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. Kiffin's rosters probably will be better moving forward, and he's right that LSU can feel like they've been unlucky this season to get the results they've had.

But it's worth wondering how many years of grace he'll get in Baton Rouge, how much more NIL money will be available until the well dries up. Particularly if the results don't match the salaries. If it doesn't turn around in 2027, LSU might turn their $200 million debacle into an even bigger one.