Sports Emmys: ESPN, Fox Sports, Dodgers’ World Series Victory Among This Year’s Top Winners

ESPN and Fox Sports led the winners tally for the 2026 Sports Emmys.

Keegan-Michael Key, Tom Brady Among Guests Set for Tubi’s ‘The Other Football,’ Hosted by Rob Gronkowski and Jameis Winston Go Dodgers! Fox’s coverage of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers won the Emmy for outstanding live sports special: championship event at this year’s.

It was one of nine won by Fox/Fox Sports 1, second only to ESPN, which scored 10 Emmys at this year’s eventAlso at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ 47th Annual Sports Emmy Awards, which took place on Tuesday, May 26, in New York, Fox’s Fox MLB: The 95th All-Star Game won for live sports special: non-championship event, and NBC’s Sunday Night Football for best live sports series. NBC’s Sunday Night Football was named outstanding live sports series, while Fox’s Major League Baseball: The American League playoffs were named outstanding sports playoff coverage.

Films Are More Likely to Star a Man Named Chris or a Talking Animal Than an Older Woman, According to Study Among other winners: Ernie Johnson was named top studio host; Fox’s Alex Rodriguez beat out Charles Barkley, Mina Kimes, Candace Parker and others for outstanding sports personality: studio analyst; and NBC’s Mike Tirico won for play-by-play sports personality. Also, NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” was named outstanding live sports series, and Fox’s Major League Baseball American League Playoffs won for outstanding sports playoff coverage.

” host Roy Wood Jr. hosted the Sports Emmy Awards, part of a three-night Emmy event held this week by NATAS. Wood’s co-star Amber Ruffin hosts the news categories of the 47th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards on Wednesday, May 27, while their fellow “Have I Got News For You” star Michael Ian Black hosts the documentary categories of the News & Documentary Emmys on Thursday, May 28.

The Sports Emmys took place at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York. This Sports Emmys eligibility period covers the calendar 2025 year. The Sports Emmys’ 47 categories include Outstanding Live Special, Outstanding Studio Host, Event Analyst, and Emerging On-Air Talent, among others. ESPN, which earned 62 nominations , led all outlets.

Ian Eagle , Rich Eisen , NBA champion Dwight Howard, Brian Kenny , MLB Champion Pedro Martinez , Colleen Wolfe , Nick Wright , Andrés Cantor and Pablo Torre were set to serve as presenters. Sports media executive Steve Bornstein received Lifetime Achievement honors.

WINNER: Fox MLB: World Series – Toronto Blue Jays vs Los Angeles Dodgers NHL in ASL: 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Outstanding Sports Playoff CoverageNFL Game Day All Access: Super Bowl LX WINNER: Not So Fast, My Friend: A Lee Corso Special The Hall of Fame Knocks Class of 2026 WINNER: E60 Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers – Baker Mayfield | Justin Jefferson | Micah Parsons WINNER: 2025 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend – OpTic Texas vs Vancouver Surge League of Legends Worlds 2025 Final – T1 Esports vs KT Rolster NFL Explained: Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show WINNER: Champions Of The Golden Valley Clemente Elway WINNER: Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel Allen Iv3rson America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys WINNER: Quarterback The Clubhouse: A Year with the Red Sox Full Court Press College GameDay – College Football Playoff Aspiration: Pablo Torre Finds Out WINNER: Behan Strong — NCAA March Madness Faces Forever Young — World Figure Skating Championships WINNER: Tim Green – A Voice Reclaimed — NFL Films Presents Girl Climber Ride With Me — Golf Central Live from The Open WINNER: America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys Brick by Brick — Fox IndyCar: The 109th Indianapolis 500 The Harder Choice — The 126th Army-Navy Game WINNER: Fan Optionality on Prime Video Prime Insights WINNER: The Harder Choice / The 126th Army-Navy Game A Parisian Rhythm with Omar Sy — Roland-Garros on TNT Sports WINNER: I Skied Down Mount Everest America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel Raise The Flags: 50 Years of Buccaneers Football WINNER: 4 Nations Face-Off: For Crest and Country — NHL on ESPN It’s Time — NHL Stanley Cup Final on TNT Outstanding Sports Editing: Long FormAmerican Thunder: NASCAR at Le Mans America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys Saquon WWE: Unreal Choices – Lee Corso’s Final Headgear Pick — College GameDay WINNER: In Season with the NFC East — Hard Knocks Outstanding Music Direction: SportsHard Knocks: In Season with the NFC East NCAA Final Four: San Antonio – Unwritten Reimagined Surviving Ohio State Believers: Boston Red Sox Cocaine Quarterback: Signal-Caller for the Cartel Earnhardt: Dale Monsters Funday Football Outstanding Sports Graphic Design: SpecialtyWWE: Unreal WINNER: The NFL Today: The Virtual Time Machine – Rebuilding the Legacy of The NFL Today Fox NFL Sunday: Case of the Missing Best Team | The Dynasty Blueprint | The Waiting Room The George Wensel Technical Achievement Award WINNER: Fox MLB: The Postseason – UmpCam AR Strike Zone System The Last Crescendo – The 4th Judge: First-Ever AI Power Boxing Judge Outstanding Promotional Announcement: SportsCity of Fury – Fatal Fury in Times Square ESPN Sports Forever Fastest Racing on Earth — Fox IndyCar Line ‘Em Up Greenland: Venezia Olivia Rodrigo Reveals ‘You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love’ TracklistConnor Storrie Introduces Olivia Rodrigo as She Debuts New Song ‘Begged’ From Upcoming Album on ‘SNL’ Olivia Rodrigo Joins Addison Rae at Coachella for ‘Headphones On’ and Live Debut of New Single ‘Drop Dead’





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