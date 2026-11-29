A collection of major sports headlines covering Penn State's comeback victory over Maryland, Wake Forest securing a College Football Playoff berth, and significant moments in NFL games including the USC-UCLA showdown and controversies involving LGBTQ activists and on-field conduct. The update also includes WWE news featuring Charlotte Flair and Bronson Reed, alongside college basketball incidents and a magnitude 5.0 earthquake in Southern California.

Melee breaks out on the field after Penn State pulls off massive comeback over Maryland WWE star Charlotte Flair emerges as MVP of Women's WarGames match after high-risk moonsault in team's winWake Forest all but secures College Football Playoff berth with win over Duke, sets up ACC clash with Miami UCLA had the College Football Playoff in sight.

USC made sure the Bruins felt every bit of the collapse Clemson, South Carolina get into benches clearing brawl and every single player is assessed a penalty WWE pays tribute to Bronson Reed before Survivor Series: WarGames as new details emerge about his deathRyan Day drops hammer on Michigan with epic NSFW postgame interview after Ohio State's historic rout LSU beats Arkansas to secure The Boot, giving Lane Kiffin a rare good feeling in otherwise disastrous season 49ers' Brock Purdy attacked by LGBTQ activists for supporting Christian organization feeding starving childrenSocial Media was freaked out after it looked like a loaded body bag was carried across NFL field Michigan players flipped off Ohio State, then gave the school a $24-million reason to fire Kyle WhittinghamMagnitude 5.0 earthquake rocks Southern California Saturday morning ahead of USC-UCLA showdown Kentucky head coach Mark Pope does it again, takes full responsibility for bizarre inbounds play in OT lossKaylee McGhee White: These are the most insufferable people aliveMagnitude 5.0 earthquake shatters glass at LA International AirportPaul Finebaum LOSES IT On Indiana & Curt Cignetti Over CFP Rankings | Don't @ Me w/ Dan Dakich Finebaum insists he isn't celebrating Indiana's 27-24 overtime loss at Washington, he just conveniently had the obituary ready on First Take.

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No. 9 UCLA was in control of its own destiny for the Big Ten championship, but it got its doors blown off byIf No. 12 Oregon took care of business at home against No. 24 Washington and No. 14 Indiana beat Purdue, the Bruins would be spectators in the Big Ten championship game. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.