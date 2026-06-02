Sports Community Mourns Losses of Larry Fitzgerald Sr. and Lou Holtz Amid Other Personal and Legal News

The sports world is grieving the loss of broadcasting pioneer Larry Fitzgerald Sr., father of NFL Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald Jr., and legendary college football coach Lou Holtz. Family statements and personal tributes highlight the impact of these men. Additional news includes Jamie Erdahl's absence due to her father's illness and a custody ruling for Taylor Frankie Paul.

The sports world mourns the loss of two influential figures: Larry Fitzgerald Sr., the patriarch of the Fitzgerald family and a respected broadcasting veteran, and legendary college football coach Lou Holtz.

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. His death was announced via a poignant family statement that was also shared by his son, NFL Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald Jr. The statement described Larry Fitzgerald Sr. as a devoted father, husband, grandfather, and a trailblazer in the Minnesota broadcasting community.

Fitzgerald Jr., who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer, just two months after his father's passing, issued his own heartfelt tribute. He credited his father with opening countless doors for him and his brother, believing in them, and pushing them to seize every opportunity with conviction, calling him the rock of their family.

He shared the foundational lessons his father taught: that perseverance, hard work, and unwavering commitment are the keys to a meaningful life and personal success, vowing to carry his father's love, words, and wisdom with him always. While the cause of death for Fitzgerald Sr. has not been released, his passing follows a period of health struggles for another family in the NFL network family.

Good Morning Football host Jamie Erdahl recently revealed she was away from her duties in March because her father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just three days after the Super Bowl. Erdahl shared the news on Instagram, expressing gratitude for the support received, especially from Fairview Southdale Hospital, and asking for privacy as they mourned his loss.

These personal losses connect to the broader mourning in the football community for Lou Holtz, who died at age 89 in Orlando, Florida, surrounded by his family. The College Football Hall of Fame coach, ESPN broadcaster, and motivational icon was remembered as one of America's most inspirational voices. Holtz's career was punctuated by a national championship at Notre Dame and a reputation for sharp wit and player development. His passing marks the end of an era.

In a lighter but related note from the sports world, a judge has ruled in the custody case involving reality TV star Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen, providing a legal resolution separate from these tributes





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Obituaries Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Death Lou Holtz Obituary Larry Fitzgerald Hall Of Fame Jamie Erdahl Father Taylor Frankie Paul Custody Notre Dame Coach ESPN Broadcaster NFL Network Family Statements Sports Community Mourning

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