Sports Brawls, NFL News, and Political Updates

Major sports events include a postgame brawl between Louisville and North Carolina, updates on NFL players, and college football results featuring Georgia and Tennessee. In non-sports news, a federal judge blocks Trump's DC golf course renovations, Dana White discusses his White House visit, and experts debate geopolitical strategies.

Sports cartoons of the dayBenches clear in chaotic postgame brawl after Louisville Cardinals top North Carolina Tar Heels Kenneth Walker III out against NFL rushing leader Bijan Robinson's Falcons, Patrick Mahomes off injury report Georgia football three-star recruit Marcellus Young Casario dies after 'medical emergency,' high school saysFederal judge blocks Trump's renovations of DC golf course hours before its closure Dabo Swinney reacts after Clemson hits latest low with upset loss to Georgia Tech: 'Nobody coming to save us'Top-ranked Georgia rolls past Missouri, moves closer to SEC championship game returnPrivate planes and roadtrips: AEW goes above and beyond to get to Phoenix for Full Gear despite travel chaos Michigan loses again and the noise around Kyle Whittingham's job grows as Oregon keeps playoff hopes alive Tennessee Volunteers overcome sluggish offense, jet lag to take down Texas A&M and keep CFP hopes aliveKai Trump opens up about relationship with Tiger Woods, her mother's boyfriend: 'I love him so much'Dana White recalls his whirlwind White House experienceGen Jack Keane warns sanctions alone might not collapse Iran’s regimeMark Levin: Democrats screwed up big timeCold War espionage has been replaced by international corporate espionage, former CIA senior field officer saysGiants ‘DIDN’T LOOK LIKE A SERIOUS TEAM’, Can the Cowboys get a statement win vs. 49ers?

| FTF The Washington Commanders beat the New York Giants 24-21, and the Giants fell to 5-3-1. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes discuss what went wrong for the Giants, and they preview the matchups between the New England Patriots and Detro...season is long and grueling. Adding a little fun on the field to the mix can bring some levity to just how intense the games are from week to week.

Also read FAA Ground Stop Disrupts Sports Travel; NFL Adjusts Referee Assignments for Week 10

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston looks to pass during the second half of an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026.

The two-time Pro Bowl defensive back, who called it a career after the 2016 season, called on the New York Giants to cutafter the veteran channeled his inner Baha Men to try to get the Washington Commanders to jump offside during their game Thursday. Winston got to the line of scrimmage and said,"Who let the dogs out? Who? Who?

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Who?

" The moment went viral across social media and also left Amazon Prime broadcasters. "It was so unrealistic. You have 10 other guys out there and guys on defense that are busting their butt every week, and it’s very hard and difficult to win a game in the National Football League. So, when you get up there – first and foremost, whoever says hut 1, hut 2, hut 3?

That’s 1950s football. Washington Redskins defensive back Donte Whitner plays against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. , on Dec. 4, 2016. The Cardinals defeated the Redskins 31-23.

"And then when you go into ‘Who Let the Dogs Out’? Are you serious? He’s clearly just trying to go viral on social media while they’re trying to win a football game. He’d get his pink slip this morning.

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" Giants coach John Harbaugh had no problem with the cadence even after the team squandered a lead late and lost the game 24-21. It’s why Whitner is talking about football on ESPN instead of being in an NFL front office. Players and coaches have complained for years that the NFL really stands for the"No Fun League.

" But when fun actually happens on the field – it’s a problem. New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston throws the ball before a game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. , on Nov. 12, 2026. Winston is still on the Giants’ roster as of Sunday morning. It didn’t appear anyone took the criticism too seriously.