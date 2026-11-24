Nick Wright, a national sports analyst and co-host of First Things First, drew attention Monday when he posted an unusual request on social media, asking if anyone could help his “family member” in Philadelphia after work hours.

from WED 10:00 PM EST until THU 10:00 PM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches Countyfrom THU 4:00 AM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Upper Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Eastern Chester County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Camden County, Mercer County, New Castle Countyfrom THU 6:00 AM EST until FRI 3:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex Countyfrom THU 6:00 AM EST until FRI 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Southeastern Burlington County, Cumberland County, Atlantic County, Kent CountyAfter posting on X that he needed help with family, sports analyst Nick Wright unexpectedly rewarded two fans with courtside seats to see the Sixers play.

National sports analyst Nick Wright posted a request for help in Philadelphia, which turned out to be a way to give away his courtside 76ers tickets Monday night. Two Philadelphia sports fans were selected for the tickets after responding to Wright’s call for a"favor.

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"Nick Wright, a national sports analyst and co-host of First Things First, drew attention Monday when he posted an unusual request on social media, asking if anyone could help his "family member" in Philadelphia after work hours. According to Wright, the post was a creative way to find deserving fans to receive his courtside tickets for that night’s Philadelphia 76ers game..

Wright posted Monday that he needed help for a family member in Philadelphia and asked who might be available to assist later that evening. According to Wright, the message was a ruse designed to identify people with good intentions. In a follow-up post, Wright said, "So this was a lie… but didn't know how to better give away my courtside Sixers tickets tonight. Shoutout to @MrPhilaSports & @M_DiMaggio30 for offering to help my made up family member.

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Seem like great guys! Enjoy the game tonight, fellas!

" He selected two fans who replied to the original tweet, one of whom identified himself as a basketball coach with practice until 5:00 p.m., to receive the tickets. One of the ticket recipients was surprised and said he was willing to help because he was in the city and available. Both ticket recipients got to sit courtside at the Sixers game and were also given team jerseys by the team mascot, Franklin.

The interaction generated positive reaction locally and online. Many praised Wright’s approach, noting the flood of support and willingness from Philadelphia-area residents to jump in and help. Those following the story said the posts showed a different, more generous side of Philadelphians. For some who saw the exchange, the story highlighted Philadelphia’s reputation for kindness and community spirit.

The fan outpouring and positive energy from the event were widely shared online, challenging stereotypes about the city’s sports fans.

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"That is the true nature of Philadelphia and Philadelphians in the Philadelphia region. And it was good to see that spotlighted on the national spotlight… the people of Philly, they are great people. They will have your back. They will do whatever it takes," one fan said.