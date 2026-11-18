Sportiqe founder Jason Franklin unveils a new University of Utah apparel line blending local culture with collegiate branding, available now at the campus bookstore.

Sportiqe, the lifestyle apparel brand founded by Jason Franklin, has officially launched a new collaborative collection with the University of Utah. This exclusive line of merchandise became available at the university bookstore on campus in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The partnership marks a significant moment for the brand, which has spent nearly two decades establishing deep roots across the state through various high-profile sponsorships and retail relationships.

Deep Utah Roots and Brand History

Jason Franklin first visited Utah in 2002 to attend the Salt Lake Winter Games. Witnessing the opening ceremony at Rice-Eccles Stadium left a lasting impression on him, as he was struck by the welcoming and passionate nature of the local community. When he launched Sportiqe in 2006, entering the regional market was a natural progression for the brand.

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The Utah Jazz became one of Sportiqe's earliest clients a year later. The brand established a heavy presence inside the team's home arena, which encouraged Franklin to make frequent trips to the state. These regular visits facilitated relationships with major local organizations, including Snowbird and Deer Valley, creating a network of connections that Utahns readily recognize.

Strategic Retail Connections

The University of Utah collaboration came to fruition thanks to a previous professional connection. Brandon Kirk, the former retail director for Snowbird, recently assumed the role of retail director at the University of Utah. Upon landing the new position, Kirk contacted Franklin immediately to propose a partnership.

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Franklin, who is 47 years old, accepted the proposal without hesitation. He viewed the collaboration as a special opportunity that had been long anticipated. By adding the University of Utah to its roster, Sportiqe could leverage its existing relationships with the Utah Jazz, the Utah Mammoth, and local ski resorts to reach a broader audience of fans and alumni.

Data-Driven Design Philosophy

Sportiqe utilized years of sales data and insights from previous regional collections to develop the University of Utah line. Rather than creating generic designs, the team analyzed popular styles, graphics, and fits preferred by Jazz and Mammoth fans. They also incorporated elements that resonated with visitors to ski areas like Snowbird, where the brand has been a staple for a decade.

The goal was to create apparel that felt familiar to current students while appealing to alumni who may have graduated years ago. Franklin noted that many collegiate markets simply slap logos on standard garments. In contrast, this collaboration offered the creative freedom to design unique pieces that reflect the specific tastes of the Utah consumer base.

Distinctive Utah-Inspired Aesthetics

One of the standout items in the collection is a black hoodie featuring a Utah logo integrated into an American flag-inspired design. The graphic replaces traditional stars with the university's logo. The stripes of the flag are transformed into illustrations of skis and snowboards, paying homage to the state's premier recreational activities.

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The collection also includes designs inspired by the mountain imagery surrounding the Salt Lake Valley. Franklin emphasizes that the scenic landscape is a defining characteristic that differentiates Utah from other markets. He remains impressed by the mountains visible upon every flight into Salt Lake City, using this natural beauty as a central theme in the apparel's aesthetic.

Future Market Implications

This launch represents a strategic expansion for Sportiqe into the collegiate merchandise sector. By combining university branding with the lifestyle appeal of local sports teams and outdoor destinations, the brand aims to capture fans wherever their interests lie. The collection serves as a bridge between academic pride and the cultural identity of the Beehive State.

As the University of Utah collection hits the shelves, it offers students, staff, and alumni a new way to express their connection to the institution. The availability at the campus bookstore provides a convenient access point for those looking to purchase gear that reflects both their academic affiliation and their appreciation for Utah's unique outdoor culture.