Spooky, Scary Skeletons debuts at No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated Nov. 14, driven by Halloween listening in the Oct. 30-Nov. 5 tracking week.

Spooky, Scary Skeletons is back on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 35 on the chart dated Nov. 14. The seasonal song, performed, written and produced by Gold, entered the ranking during the tracking week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5, which captured listening activity tied to Halloween.

The debut arrives as Billboard examines whether Halloween is about to become the new Christmas on the Hot 100. The entry is notable because the track was first released in 1996, showing that a decades-old recording can still earn a place on the national singles chart during the fall season.

Also read Billboard Updates 2027 Chart Methodology to Narrow Stream Ratio Gap

How the Song Found a New Seasonal Audience

Spooky, Scary Skeletons was first released in 1996, but its path to a wider audience began in 2010. That year, a YouTuber paired the track with a video, which helped popularize the song among new listeners.

In 2013, electronic duo The Living Tombstone remixed the track. That version, dubbed the Undead Tombstone Remix, has since become a seasonal hit, giving the original song another life.

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The sequence of a 2010 pairing followed by a 2013 remix shows how the song was rediscovered over several years rather than through a single chart moment. That pattern helps explain why its chart activity now peaks around Halloween.

Andrew Gold's Career Behind the Track

Gold, who died in 2011 at age 59, was the son of Academy Award-winning composer Ernest Gold and singer Marni Nixon. He got his break in 1973 when he joined the band of Linda Ronstadt.

While playing in Ronstadt's band, Gold contributed to a Hot 100 No. 1 by playing piano, guitar, drums and percussion on her classic 'You're No Good.' That work placed him at the center of one of the chart's biggest hits of the era.

Gold then built a successful solo career as a performer, notching four Hot 100 hits in the 1970s on Asylum Records. Two of them reached the top 40, with 'Lonely Boy' peaking at No. 7 in 1977 and 'Thank You for Being a Friend' reaching No. 25 in 1978.

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'Thank You for Being a Friend' was later covered by Cynthia Fee as the theme song to a hit TV series. Gold was also half of the duo Wax, which scored a Hot 100 hit in 1986 with 'Right Between the Eyes.'

As a songwriter, Gold wrote material for other acts, including Wynonna, whose 'I Saw the Light' topped the Hot Country Songs chart at No. 1. He also wrote for Celine Dion, Trisha Yearwood and 10cc, and he collaborated in the studio and onstage with Ronstadt, James Taylor, Joni Mitchell and Cher.

Hot 100 Chart Context and Seasonal Momentum

The No. 35 debut places Spooky, Scary Skeletons within a broader seasonal conversation on the Billboard Hot 100. Related Billboard coverage also highlights Michael Jackson, Wham! and Mariah Carey hits that celebrate dual holidays on the chart.

For listeners and chart watchers, the debut shows how seasonal catalog songs can return to the Hot 100 when Halloween listening builds during a specific tracking week. The Oct. 30-Nov. 5 period is the measurement window that produced this result.