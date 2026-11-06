SpongeBob SquarePants Special Merry Christmas Mr Plankton Premieres November 27

SpongeBob SquarePants fans can stream the Merry Christmas Mr Plankton special on November 27, 2026, featuring Tom Kenny, Lewis Black, and Bill Fagerbakke in a North Pole adventure.

Paramount has officially scheduled the premiere of the new animated special, Merry Christmas Mr Plankton, for November 27, 2026. Viewers can tune in to catch the feature at 5 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT on traditional broadcast channels. Additionally, subscribers to the streaming service Paramount Plus will have the opportunity to watch the same programming on the platform on the identical date.

Guest Star Lewis Black Joins Main Cast

Merry Christmas Mr Plankton will feature a distinguished guest voice cast alongside the regular ensemble. Lewis Black has been confirmed to lend his vocal talents to the role of Santa Claus for this festive episode. He joins a robust lineup of original voice actors including Tom Kenny, who continues to portray the titular SpongeBob SquarePants.

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The core cast also includes Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, Mr Lawrence, Jill Talley, and Carolyn Lawrence. Their return ensures that the familiar sound of Bikini Bottom remains intact for this holiday-themed narrative. The production leverages these established voices to maintain continuity with the long-running series.

Plot Centers On Sheldon J Plankton North Pole

The storyline for Merry Christmas Mr Plankton revolves entirely around Mr Plankton, also known as Sheldon J Plankton. He serves as the main antagonist for the original SpongeBob SquarePants show and is central to this new adventure. In the narrative of this movie, Mr Plankton somehow ends up in the North Pole, creating a conflict that disrupts the holiday season.

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SpongeBob SquarePants and his team must travel to the North Pole to save Christmas from Plankton's takeover. The official logline for Merry Christmas Mr Plankton, per Variety, reads, "In this festive episode, SpongeBob, Mr Krabs and an unlikely group of friends must team up to save Christmas after Plankton takes over the North Pole." This summary outlines the primary conflict and the stakes for the beloved characters.

Title Honors 1983 Film Mr Lawrence

The title for the project draws inspiration from the renowned 1983 film, Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence. This reference highlights the clever wordplay that fans have come to expect from the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise. The naming convention plays on the name of the voice actor Mr Lawrence, who voices Plankton.

Bikini Bottom is about to make another splash on streaming as Paramount has decided on the digital debut for the franchise. This animated special continues the momentum of the brand, which has become a massive global entity. It has had TV shows and spin-offs, been part of movies, video games, toys, clothes and other merchandise.

Future Releases And Paramount Plus Strategy

The special marks another significant entry in a library that remains one of the most profitable entertainment franchises in history. Paramount continues to utilize both linear television and its digital platform to maximize reach. This dual release strategy allows audiences to choose their preferred method of viewing the holiday content.

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Upcoming Paramount Plus TV and movie releases will likely follow this pattern of high-profile animated specials. The success of previous seasons has led to renewals for other Nickelodeon properties like PAW Patrol. The SpongeBob SquarePants franchise consistently drives engagement and subscriptions for the parent company. Fans looking forward to the 2026 holiday season now have a specific date to mark on their calendars.