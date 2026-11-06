SpongeBob SquarePants Special ‘Merry Christmas, Mr. Plankton’ Sets Nickelodeon, Paramount+ Release Date (EXCLUSIVE)

The SpongeBob SquarePants Christmas special 'Merry Christmas, Mr. Plankton' has set an official premiere date.

. The official logline for the special states, “In this festive episode, SpongeBob, Mr. Krabs and an unlikely group of friends must team up to save Christmas after Plankton takes over the North Pole.

”Jimmy Fallon and Jamie Lee Curtis Transform Into Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes to Spoof ‘You Can See Everything’ Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, Mr. Lawrence, Jill Talley, and Carolyn Lawrence provide the voices for the show’s main characters. Along with the usual series voice cast, Lewis Black guest stars as Santa.

Also read Neil Jones and Chyna Mills Announce Second Child at Hamleys Christmas Party

Along with “Merry Christmas, Mr. Plankton,” a new episodes of “The Patrick Star Show” will premiere immediately following the special at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon. Titled “Snowbound! A Star Family Christmas,” the episode will see Patrick and his family sharing Christmas stories will snowed in at home.

Advertisement

“SpongeBob” remains one of the most important and valuable pieces of IP under the Paramount umbrella. The mothership series, created by Stephen Hillenburg, originally debuted in 1999 and has grown into a massive multi-media franchise that encompasses TV shows, movies, games, merchandise, a Broadway musical, and more. It has been seen in more than 180 countries and translated into over 30 languages.

Recent entries in the franchise include the theatrical release “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants,” the animated series “Kamp Koral,” and “The Patrick Star Show. ” There have also been movies centered on Sandy Cheeks and Plankton in recent years. Italian Content Investment Dropped 7.4% in 2025 Largely Due to Uncertainty Over Domestic Tax Credits, Rome MIA Market Report Says