Spokane County Sheriff Confirms One Deputy Dead, Second Not Expected to Survive After Tuesday Shooting

A Spokane County deputy has died and another is not expected to survive after being shot during a domestic violence call in Spangle. Two suspects and a victim were also killed in the exchange of gunfire.

A Spokane County Sheriff's deputy has died following a deadly shooting in the rural community of Spangle, while a second deputy remains on life support and is not expected to survive. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon during a response to a domestic violence call involving a reported shooting between siblings. This tragic confirmation comes from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office, which released an update on Wednesday detailing the fatal outcomes for the officers who bravely entered the suspect's residence.

Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office arrived at the 18700 block of South Smythe Road at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday. They were initially responding to reports that a woman had been shot by her brother. Upon arrival, officers learned that the male suspect likely possessed additional weapons and might have other victims inside the residence. The suspect also had multiple active felony warrants for his arrest, prompting the dispatch of the Spokane County SWAT team to assist local deputies.

Also read One deputy dies, second remains on life support after Spokane County shooting

At approximately 3:15 p.m., the combined SWAT team and deputies approached the suspect's residence. Citing fear for the safety of potential victims inside, law enforcement officials executed an exigent entry. This legal procedure allows officers to enter a property without a search warrant during an active emergency to prevent harm or loss of life. As the officers breached the home, shots were fired from inside the residence, critically injuring the two deputies who were making the entry.

Other deputies immediately returned fire to suppress the threat and pulled their injured teammates to cover. They provided urgent medical aid on the scene before the two critical victims were airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital. A female victim was also transported to the hospital where she was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The situation was resolved with the discovery of three deceased individuals: one victim found in the yard, and another victim along with the suspect found dead inside the home.

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The Spokane County Sheriff's Office provided an official update on Wednesday confirming the death of one deputy. The second deputy remains in critical condition on life support at Sacred Heart Hospital but medical prognosis indicates he is not expected to survive. The Sheriff's Office expressed devastation over the senseless violence and pledged to support the families of the fallen officers. They emphasized their commitment to honoring the wishes of the deputies and their colleagues during this difficult time.

The Sheriff's Office issued a statement highlighting the selfless service and dedication of the officers involved. They described the deputies as the epitome of what men and women in law enforcement should represent. The statement noted that the community cherishes having served with them as they process this devastating and unthinkable loss. Officials referred to the fallen officers as true examples of dedication and the best of society.

The loss of these two officers has sent shockwaves through the law enforcement community in Washington State. The aftermath of the shooting continues to impact the local area as investigations conclude and support services are provided to affected families. Information regarding the investigation and the identities of the deceased officers was compiled by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Additional reporting was provided by the Washington State Patrol and original coverage by FOX 13 Seattle.

The community is now left to mourn the sacrifice of the deputies who risked their lives to protect residents during a volatile domestic crisis. The severity of the injuries sustained during the exigent entry underscores the extreme dangers faced by first responders. The confirmation of the second deputy's grim prognosis adds to the grief felt by the department and the public. Law enforcement agencies across the region are rallying to support the affected families and colleagues.