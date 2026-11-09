Spokane Olympia Air Service Returns After 22 Years in 2027

SeaPort Airlines launches twice-weekly Spokane to Olympia flights on January 8, 2027, reconnecting the state capital with eastern Washington for the legislative session.

SeaPort Airlines and the Port of Olympia are launching a new air route connecting Spokane with the state capital, a service that has been inactive for approximately 22 years. The Port Commission President, Jasmine Vasavada, confirmed the partnership aims to restore convenient air access for businesses, government leaders, and citizens across Washington State.

Flight Schedule Launches January 8, 2027

SeaPort Airlines will officially launch the new Spokane Olympia route on January 8, 2027. The service operates during the Washington State Legislative Session, running twice weekly on Friday and Sunday afternoons through April. The Port of Olympia highlighted that this schedule provides quick and convenient connections between eastern Washington and the capital region.

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Operation of Nine Passenger Pilatus PC 12 Aircraft

SeaPort Airlines will utilize a nine-passenger Pilatus PC 12 aircraft for these routes, a model the port described as well-suited for legislators and staff. Kent Craford, Chairman and CEO of SeaPort Airlines, noted that the airline began Pacific Northwest operations in 2008. The specific Olympia route follows the launch of Seattle Spokane service in March, which generated immediate requests for expansion.

Competitive Advantages Over Larger Commercial Airports

The Port of Olympia promotes this service as an efficient alternative to larger commercial airports, citing significantly shorter arrival times. The port also emphasizes fewer parking and security hassles for travelers, making it a practical option for government business. Jasmine Vasavada stated that convenient air access directly supports the regional economy and improves accessibility to the state capital.

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Addressing Noise Concerns for Nearby Residents

Port officials addressed potential noise concerns from nearby residents by noting that aircraft of this size and larger already use the airport regularly. The port stated that the service will add only two more flights a week to an airport that already handles about 206 takeoffs and landings daily. They concluded that local residents are unlikely to notice any difference in noise or air traffic patterns.

Future of Service Depends on Legislative Session Demand

After the legislative session ends, the Port of Olympia will release a public recap detailing flight numbers and community feedback. The future of the service beyond April remains uncertain, though Kent Craford hopes strong demand will allow flights to continue later into 2027. He expressed a desire to consistently fill nine seats each way, particularly as weather improves.

Specific Flight Times for Sunday and Friday Departures

Flights departing from Spokane on Sundays are scheduled to take off at 3:25 p.m. and arrive in Olympia at 4:45 p.m. Conversely, flights departing Olympia on Friday leave at 5:10 p.m. and arrive in Spokane at 6:20 p.m. These precise schedules ensure reliable connectivity for those traveling between the eastern region and the state capital.