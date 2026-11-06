Spokane County Deputies to Die After SWAT Raid; Fundraising Launched for Families

Spokane County Sheriff's Office launches fundraising campaign for two fallen deputies killed in the line of duty during a domestic violence response in south Spokane County.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the tragic loss of two deputies who died following a fatal law enforcement operation on Tuesday. The department has officially launched a community fundraising initiative to support the families of the fallen officers, who both succumbed to the injuries they sustained during a critical domestic violence response.

Both deputies were serving their community and their country through the U.S. Army National Guard when the incident occurred. The Sheriff Community Oriented Policing Effort, also known as SCOPE, is coordinating the financial collection effort to assist with funeral expenses and honor the ultimate sacrifice made by these officers.

Also read 3 dead, 3 injured after domestic violence shooting in Spokane County, WA

Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office initially responded to a report of a domestic violence shooting located in the 18700 block of S. Smythe Road in south Spokane County. Upon their arrival, officers discovered one individual who had been shot and was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

However, initial reports indicated the possible presence of additional victims inside the residence. This uncertainty prompted the immediate deployment of a SWAT team to secure the scene and attempt to rescue any potential survivors who might be in danger.

The situation turned deadly when the SWAT team and accompanying deputies attempted to enter the home. Gunfire erupted from inside the building as the officers moved to address the threat. The two deputies were shot by suspects returning fire during this intense and chaotic exchange.

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One deputy succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical care in the hospital shortly after the incident. The second deputy was also placed on life support, and medical professionals have stated that survival was not expected for either officer, confirming their deaths.

In a news release issued on Thursday, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office expressed deep gratitude for the public's support during this tragic period. The department highlighted the dual commitment of the fallen officers to their community and their nation through their National Guard service.

The sheriff's office acknowledged the outpouring of heartfelt condolences and prayers received from the community for the deputies' families, friends, and the entire department. Officials stated that they feel honored and grateful for the public's desire to find ways to honor the memory of these brave officers.

To facilitate the collection of funds, the Sheriff Community Oriented Policing Effort is accepting donations through several designated channels to ensure accessibility for all community members. Any excess donations to SCOPE will go directly to the deputies' families.

Financial contributions can be made at any Canopy Credit Union branch by utilizing the specific account named S.C.O.P.E./SCSO Memorial Fund. The department has waived all transaction fees for this service to ensure that maximum support goes directly to the affected families.

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For those who prefer electronic or telephone donations, debit card contributions can be processed by calling any Canopy branch directly. The local phone number for these transactions is 509-328-2900, and a toll-free number, 1-800-541-4310, is also available for convenience.

Donations can also be made through Venmo at the handle @SPOKANESCOPE, providing a modern digital option for community members to contribute. This addition expands the ways citizens can support the memorial fund without the need for physical transactions.

Individuals wishing to donate via check have multiple options for drop-off to accommodate different schedules and locations. Checks can be dropped off at any Canopy Credit Union location, where they must be made out to the S.C.O.P.E/SCSO Memorial Fund.

Alternatively, physical donations can be delivered to law enforcement facilities in the region. Checks can be dropped off at the Spokane Valley Police Department located at 12710 E. Sprague Ave. or at the Spokane County Sheriff's Office headquarters at 1100 W. Mallon Ave.

The department reiterated that public generosity continues to honor the memory of these brave deputies and support their loved ones during this difficult time. The release emphasized that the community's compassion provides essential support for the families left behind.

Sheriffs officials wrote that the kindness and compassion shown by citizens helps honor the legacy of the fallen officers. The fundraising effort serves as a tangible way for the community to pay respects to the officers who gave their lives in the line of duty.