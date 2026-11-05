Spokane County Deputy Killed, Second in Critical Condition After Ambush

A Spokane County Sheriff's deputy is dead and another is critically wounded following an ambush attack while responding to a domestic call in southwestern Washington state.

One Spokane County Sheriff's deputy has died and a second colleague remains in critical condition following a tragic ambush attack that occurred on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place in the southwestern part of Spokane County in Washington state, leaving the local community in mourning and law enforcement agencies on high alert. Both officers were shot while responding to a routine domestic disturbance call, highlighting the inherent dangers faced by first responders in their daily duties.

Deputy Dies After Ambush Attack

Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels confirmed the devastating news shortly after the incident, stating that one of the deputies passed away on Wednesday. The sheriff described the day as very tragic, noting that many families within the community have been deeply affected by the loss. He expressed that he was almost speechless while gathering the press to provide information about the incident, emphasizing the severity and sorrow of the situation.

Also read One deputy dies, second remains on life support after Spokane County shooting

The attack targeted two officers who were bravely moving toward danger to protect citizens they did not know. Sheriff Nowels praised the deputies for their unwavering sense of duty to their oath to serve and protect the people of Spokane County. He stated that they heroically placed themselves in mortal danger and are true examples of selfless service and dedication to their profession and community.

Second Deputy in Critical Condition

The second deputy remains on life support in critical condition, surrounded by his family, but is not expected to survive, according to Sheriff John Nowels. The sheriff announced that arrangements are being considered for organ donation, as the wounded officer is a registered organ donor. This decision allows the deputy to continue serving others with the gift of life even in his final moments, a tribute to his commitment to helping those in need.

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Law enforcement officials have honored the bravery of both deputies, stating that they epitomize the best qualities of men and women in law enforcement. Sheriff Nowels remarked that the community cherishes having served with them as they begin to process the devastating and unthinkable loss. The deputies are remembered as true examples of selfless service and dedication, reflecting the highest standards of their profession.

Community Mourning and Investigation

The community of Spokane County is now grappling with the emotional aftermath of the ambush, with many residents and colleagues expressing their grief and support for the families of the fallen officers. The incident has sparked conversations about the risks associated with responding to domestic calls and the need for additional safety measures for law enforcement personnel.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the ambush and to identify any suspects involved in the shooting. The focus remains on supporting the affected families and ensuring that the legacy of the two deputies is honored through their continued service to the community and the profession.