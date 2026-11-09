Spokane County Deputies Mason Acheson and Parker Perry Dies After Hostage Rescue Attempt

Mason Acheson and Parker Perry, two Spokane County deputies killed while rescuing hostages from gunman Ryan Larsen, have been officially identified following their heroic sacrifice.

Two law enforcement officers from Spokane County, Mason Acheson and Parker Perry, have been formally identified as the heroes who lost their lives during a dangerous hostage rescue operation. Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels confirmed the identities of the two deputies during a news conference last week, honoring their bravery after they were fatally wounded while attempting to save individuals trapped inside a residence.

The tragic incident unfolded at 2:25 p.m. last Tuesday when authorities received a report of a domestic violence shooting. A woman had reported that she was shot in the chest by her brother, prompting an immediate and severe police response to the scene.

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Suspect Ryan Larsen and SWaT Response

Investigators quickly identified the suspect as 37-year-old Ryan Larsen, who was found to have an active felony warrant against him. Authorities feared that additional victims might be held hostage inside the property alongside Larsen, leading to the rapid deployment of a specialized SWAT unit to manage the volatile situation.

Mason Acheson was a member of the SWAT team called to the disturbance. Parker Perry also responded to the emergency call, bringing his service dog, Brego, to assist in the operation. The unit utilized a drone to scout the exterior of the property, which revealed a body in the corner of the yard and heightened concerns about family members trapped inside the home.

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The Ambush and Critical Injuries

As Acheson and Perry attempted to gain entry to the residence to rescue potential hostages, they were ambushed by gunfire. Court documents reviewed by The Spokesman-Review state that both officers were critically wounded in the attack. The remainder of the SWAT unit returned fire to suppress the threat while deputies dragged Acheson and Perry to safety.

Sheriff Nowels described the condition of both men as critical, noting they were fighting for their lives. However, Mason Acheson succumbed to his injuries on Friday after a valiant fight for survival. Parker Perry, who was registered as an organ donor, remained on life support as medical teams prepared for vital organ donation procedures.

Parker Perry Passes Away Surrounded by Family

Perry later passed away while surrounded by his family members, completing a final act of service to the community. Sheriff Nowels remarked that Perry would continue to serve others through the gift of life provided by his organ donation, highlighting the depth of his commitment to helping those in need even in death.

The investigation revealed that three other individuals were killed at the property. The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified the suspect, Ryan Larsen, as having died from a presumed self-inflicted gunshot wound. Additionally, Suzanne Larsen, aged 72, was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head, and Rebecca Larsen, aged 45, died from gunshot wounds and blunt force trauma.

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Veterans Honored for Heroic Sacrifice

Both fallen officers were distinguished Army veterans with extensive military backgrounds. Mason Acheson enlisted in the Washington Army National Guard in 2011, serving in Poland during 2021 and 2022. He attended a sniper course and earned three medals before becoming a SWAT sniper for the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Parker Perry enlisted in the Washington Army National Guard in 2017, achieving the rank of captain as a military intelligence officer. He also received three medals during his armed forces service. Perry joined the Spokane County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team in 2022 and was selected to serve as a K-9 deputy in 2025, just prior to his tragic death.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office and the Spokane Valley Police Department expressed profound devastation over the loss. Sheriff Nowels stated that it was a very tragic day affecting many families in the region, and both agencies pledged to support the deputies' families through their unimaginable loss.

Officials praised the unwavering sense of duty displayed by Acheson and Perry, noting that they moved toward danger to protect strangers they did not know. The agencies described the officers as true examples of selfless service and the epitome of law enforcement dedication, promising to honor their wishes and support their loved ones during this difficult time.