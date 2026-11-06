Spokane County Deputies Acheson and Perry Killed in Line of Duty

Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies Mason Acheson and Parker Perry died during a domestic violence shooting. Learn about their military service, the memorial fund, and organ donation choices.

Deputy Mason Acheson and Deputy Parker Perry of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office were killed in the line of duty during a shooting incident on Tuesday. Both law enforcement officers and fathers served with distinction in the Washington Army National Guard before their tragic deaths.

Deputy Acheson's Distinguished Military and Police Record

Deputy Mason Acheson was commissioned to work with the sheriff's office in 2022 after a career that included service as a trooper and firearms instructor for the Washington State Patrol. He had enlisted in the Washington Army National Guard in 2011, serving in Poland from 2021 to 2022 where he earned numerous accolades including three Army Commendation Medals, one Army Achievement Medal, three Army Reserve Component Achievement Medals, a National Defense Service Medal, and an Armed Forces Reserve Medal with an M (mobilization) device.

Also read Four Dead, Including Deputy, in Spokane County Shooting and Firefight

Assigned to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office Downtown Dayshift platoon, Acheson was a proud member of the SWAT Team. Officials stated that he made the ultimate sacrifice for his country, community, and fellow team members, stepping forward to preserve life in the face of danger and losing his life while trying to protect others.

Deputy Perry's Bravery and Organ Donation Legacy

Deputy Parker Perry was commissioned in 2020 after earning a bachelor's degree in business administration from Carroll College in Montana. He served in the Washington Army National Guard since 2017, reaching the rank of captain as a military intelligence officer assigned to the 81st Brigade's 1-161st Infantry Battalion, where he received two Army Commendation Medals and an Armed Forces Service Medal.

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Before becoming a K9 Deputy in 2025, Perry served on the sheriff's office SWAT Team from 2022 until his selection. He and his K9 partner, Brego, responded to the domestic violence shooting call on Tuesday. Perry immediately responded on his own, prioritizing the safety of others before his own, and joined his teammates to move toward the house.

During the attempted rescue, Perry bravely forced entry into the dangerous location to protect another person. He was critically injured in the process and laid down his life to rescue another victim. His family honored his selfless service by choosing to donate his organs, ensuring that others in need across the region and country could live.

Community Donations and Memorial Fund Details

The Sheriff Community Oriented Policing Effort (SCOPE) is currently accepting donations to help cover the funeral expenses for the fallen deputies. These contributions honor their dedication and service to Spokane County and the Nation. Donations are being accepted at any Canopy Credit Union branch through the account S.C.O.P.E./SCSO Memorial Fund.

Residents and supporters can also make debit card donations by calling any Canopy branch directly, with all transaction fees waived for this service. The contact number for branch assistance is 509-328-2900, while the toll-free number is 1-800-541-4310. Checks can be mailed or dropped off at any Canopy Credit Union location in care of S.C.O.P.E/SCSO Memorial Fund.

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Alternatively, checks may be delivered to the Spokane Valley Police Department at 12710 E. Sprague Ave. or the Spokane County Sheriff's Office at 1100 W. Mallon Ave. The Sheriff's Office expressed gratitude for the community's kindness and compassion, noting that this generosity honors the memory of these brave deputies and supports their loved ones during this difficult time.