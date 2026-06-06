A new study has found that spoiling children can lead to the development of psychopathic traits, such as being mean and aggressive. The study suggests that parents should provide children with affirming feedback and engage in activities that promote beneficial personality traits, such as praise and encouragement. By doing so, parents can help their children develop into well-adjusted and confident individuals who are less likely to display psychopathic traits. The study also highlights the need for further research into the characteristics of psychopaths and the effects of overindulging children.

Many parents are guilty of spoiling their children, but a new study has warned that doing so could turn them into psychopaths. Scientists from Oakland University asked people to recall how much their parents spoiled them when they were younger.

The results revealed that children who were overindulged grew up to display higher levels of psychopathic traits, such as being mean and aggressive. In contrast, participants who remembered being praised and encouraged by their parents were more likely to have more beneficial personality traits, such as feeling in control. The study found that being spoiled as a child was associated with higher levels of narcissistic antagonism, psychopathic meanness, and psychopathic disinhibition.

This meant they were more likely to be overtly hostile, aggressive, extremely competitive, mean and act on impulses without thinking about the consequences. Participants who scored high for these traits were likely to agree with phrases such as 'It doesn't bother me to see someone else in pain' and 'My impulsive decisions have caused problems with loved ones.

' Those who remembered having highly indulgent parents also reported lower levels of ambition and less forward planning. On the other hand, those who received lots of praise from their parents were more likely to have socially beneficial characteristics such as feeling in control and being confident. These children were also less likely to be hostile and impulsive.

The study concludes that overindulging children can have negative consequences, such as higher levels of psychopathic traits and lower levels of beneficial personality traits. The results offer a cautionary message about the risks of overindulging children, suggesting that parents should provide children with affirming feedback without engaging in over-indulgence. In a separate study, researchers found that people with psychopathic traits were more drawn to hands-on and practical work activities, including mechanics and engineers.

Psychopaths display different traits depending on their disorder, including superficial charm, a grandiose notion of self-worth, the need for stimulation and impulsiveness, pathological lying, the ability to manipulate others and a lack of remorse and empathy. Experts claim that people usually find psychopaths intriguing, but can't put their finger on why. This is down to incongruous behaviour because psychopaths tend to do a lot of acting to deceive, or mimic normal reactions, sometimes changing their views and reactions quickly.

For example, self-professed psychopath Jacob Wells said that upon meeting someone, he tries to become 'the most interesting person they know' and presumably adopts suitable interests and responses to do this. His response also gives away another common trait - a grandiose notion of self-worth - in that he can be the most interesting person in the room. Psychopaths occasionally tend to exhibit unconvincing emotional responses, with slip-ups including tone of voice or body language.

This may be because they are unable to understand emotions such as fear and love, but can mimic them. The study highlights the importance of understanding the effects of overindulging children and the characteristics of psychopaths. It suggests that parents should provide children with affirming feedback and engage in activities that promote beneficial personality traits, such as praise and encouragement.

By doing so, parents can help their children develop into well-adjusted and confident individuals who are less likely to display psychopathic traits. The study also highlights the need for further research into the characteristics of psychopaths and the effects of overindulging children. This research can help inform parents, educators, and mental health professionals about the best ways to promote beneficial personality traits and prevent the development of psychopathic traits in children.

Ultimately, the study suggests that by understanding the effects of overindulging children and the characteristics of psychopaths, we can work towards creating a more well-adjusted and confident society.





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