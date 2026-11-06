Splice Launches Create DAW with Agentic AI for Music Producers

Splice enters the digital audio workstation market with Create, a new tool featuring agentic AI and human-made samples to assist producers in song creation and mixing.

Splice has officially entered the competitive digital audio workstation (DAW) market by launching its first proprietary software platform named Create. This new release integrates agentic and assistive artificial intelligence capabilities designed to guide new producers through the learning curve and assist them in finishing their musical compositions. The launch marks a significant strategic expansion for the company, which previously established its reputation primarily as a distributor of licensed audio content rather than a software provider.

Create DAW Core Features and AI Integration

Splice Create distinguishes itself from incumbent platforms like Ableton, Logic, ProTools, and FL Studio by prioritizing accessibility and guided creation through advanced technology. A central component of this new environment is an integrated chatbot that serves as both a tutor and a production assistant. This feature allows users to receive real-time production tips and execute commands through natural language voice or text prompts, effectively bridging the gap between complex software functions and intuitive user interaction.

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Furthermore, the platform is engineered to simplify the process of mixing and matching samples from the Splice library, which contains more than three million human-made tracks. The system uses artificial intelligence to tailor and customize these existing resources by adjusting timbre, key, tempo, and other audio parameters, rather than generating entirely new audio from scratch. This approach ensures that creators maintain precise control over their sonic output while benefiting from streamlined workflow tools.

Splice CEO Strategy and Human-Centric Approach

Nidhi Rajan, Chief Executive Officer of Splice, has articulated a clear philosophical stance that differentiates this product from the wave of generative AI tools currently dominating the music technology sector. Rajan has expressed concern over what she describes as push-button creativity, arguing that fully automated systems eliminate the creative process rather than enhancing it. Her strategy focuses on placing powerful tools directly into the hands of creatives to facilitate their unique vision rather than replacing human ingenuity with algorithmic generation.

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This human-centric model was evident in the original iteration of Create, which launched in 2023 as an AI-powered tool to help producers find the perfect starting sample faster. Since then, the product has evolved into a comprehensive DAW environment. The latest version aims to demonstrate how users can collaborate with AI to navigate the technical aspects of music production, ensuring the software shows creators how to achieve their goals rather than creating the song for them.

Kits AI Acquisition and Technical Development

The development of this sophisticated agentic capability was significantly accelerated by Splice's acquisition of Kits AI in January. The integration of the Kits team, who were previously known for their voice-centric AI technologies, has been instrumental in building the interactive features found in the new DAW. According to the company, this acquisition was as much a technology acquisition as it was a talent acquisition, bringing extraordinary expertise to the development of the Create platform.

Rishab Srivastava, who leads the product division, highlighted that the teams from Kits were pivotal in shaping the final architecture of the software. The synergy between Splice's vast library of human-made content and Kits' advanced AI engineering has resulted in a tool that offers fine-level control over audio components. This technical foundation allows producers to edit individual elements of a track with precision, a feature often lacking in purely generative platforms that require cumbersome re-prompting to achieve desired edits.

Market Position and Competitive Landscape

The entry into the DAW space occurs during a period of significant disruption in the music technology industry. While established players remain dominant, new browser-based applications like BandLab have gained popularity among novice producers by offering simpler and more affordable alternatives. Additionally, companies such as Suno and Moises have begun incorporating DAW-like features into their platforms, providing users with more options for manipulating generated tracks. The competitive landscape also includes startups like Udio, Klay, and Hook, which are working on AI-powered remix features, alongside established services like Spotify and Apple Music that have integrated DJ functionalities.

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Splice plans to carve out a unique space in this crowded market by leveraging its superpower in human-made content rather than relying solely on generative models. The company argues that pure generative AI is often difficult for users who care about creative control because it limits the ability to edit individual components of a song. By focusing on a thick application layer that integrates seamlessly with its existing sample library, Splice aims to offer a more robust and flexible environment for professional and aspiring producers alike. This strategy is designed to appeal to creators who value collaboration with technology over passive consumption of AI-generated output.