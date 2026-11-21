Thirty years after the killing of a Houston jeweler during a robbery, 70-year-old Reinaldo Dennes was executed by lethal injection in Huntsville last night, but witnesses and experts are raising questions about whether

This image provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Reinaldo Dennes on April 14, 2026. Thirty years after the killing of a Houston jeweler during a robbery, 70-year-old Reinaldo Dennes was executed by lethal injection in Huntsville Thursday night.

Witnesses and experts are raising questions about whether the process was "botched" and are calling for accountability. Jeff Hood, who said he stood next to Dennes as his spiritual adviser in his final moments, described the execution as a prolonged and painful process.

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“Those who say that this process is foolproof are sorely mistaken,” Hood said during a press call on Friday morning. Hood said Dennes asked him to keep a hand on his shoulder during the process. He added that it was his fourth time witnessing a lethal injection in Texas, but he said this execution was different.

“This thing went off the rails very quickly,” Hood said. He said Dennes cried out in pain as executioners administered the pentobarbitol: “‘My leg, my leg, my leg. It's on fire. It's on fire.

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’”reported the execution took more than an hour as prison staff struggled to find a suitable vein, and that Dennes was moaning in pain and praying. According to the AP, a Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson told reporters at the scene that Dennes may have been exaggerating.

"If you make such a claim, then prove it. And you could prove it by simply performing an autopsy. And then we could all see exactly what had actually transpired. Corinna Lain, a law professor at the University of Richmond who has studied the death penalty for two decades, said the accounts point to problems with the execution method.

“All of those things suggest, in unequivocal terms, that something went wrong in this execution,” Lain said. Deborah Denno, a law professor at Fordham University, said corrections departments typically avoid accountability in lethal injection cases.

“I've never seen a situation where a state has proactively made a department of corrections in any kind of lethal injection process take accountability in the way that most of the public would assume that they would,” Denno said. Hood said the way the execution was handled could lead to more pain for the family of the victim of the 1996 murder, Janos Szucs.

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“The rest of time in history, nobody's gonna be talking about the victim. Everybody is gonna be talking about this botched execution,” Hood said. CBS Austin reached out to TDCJ with questions, including whether protocols were followed appropriately, but had not received a response by Friday night. Overturned 18-wheeler closes northbound I-35 south of San MarcosAn Oklahoma mother has been sentenced to seven life sentences after she was found guilty of enabling child sexual abuse and child neglect.

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