‘Spirit of the Photobooth’ Doc Highlights the Invention’s Democratic Origins and Its Gen-Z Resurgence

The documentary played at the International Center of Photography as part of Art Week.

A group of young women waiting to use a Photo Booth machine at Gatwick Airport in East Sussex, England on 14th June 1963. In honor of the 100th anniversary of the humble photobooth, a new documentary unveils its democratic origins, its place in history as means of self-expression and its recent resurgence among Gen-Z., played an encore screening at the International Center of Photography Saturday as part of the inaugural Art Week from Artforum and ARTnews.

The film, written and directed by Sam Anthony, first premiered in September. As told in the film, Anatol Josepho, a Russian immigrant to the U.S., founded the automated analog photobooth as a means for everyday people to be able to get their own portraits, instead of the more expensive and time intensive process of sitting for a studio photo.

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The first photobooths were located just north of Times Square and caused a sensation in 1926, with crowds lining up for a chance in the booth until 4 a.m. The next year Josepho sold the patent for the booths for $1 million to businessman Henry Morgenthau, who launched booths across the nation. From there, photo booths popped up at army bases, allowing soldiers to send home a photo, and expanded into Europe, where they were favored among members of the surrealist movement.

The automated, private nature of the booths also gave Black Americans a chance for self-expression in the Jim Crow South, and gave queer couples an opportunity to take home private keepsakes, with some photobooths stationed in men’s bathrooms. Andy Warhol used photobooth strips as a basis for his pop art and silk screen painting, helping to legitimize it as a form of art.

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While photobooths gradually fell into disuse, due to the rise of digital cameras and cell phones with cameras, a dedicated group of enthusiasts across the globe have worked to bring old booths back to life — the refurbishment is pricey, but the business of booths is quickly profitable — and to revive enthusiasm for the practice. Happily, Gen-Z has since flocked to photobooths — with one owner noting it may be “some of the only analog tech” they’ve experienced — as enthusiasts say they’re in search of something tangible and real, and have seen the locations promoted on social media.

The Old Friend Photobooth in lower Manhattan is one of the most popular current locations, with the Gen-Z owners now turning their attention to refurbishing a booth at Coney Island, the former mecca for photo booths from the 1940s through ‘70s.